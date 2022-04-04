April 2022 CCACSA Student-Athletes of the Month

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes (CCACSA) recognizes student-athletes for their scholastic and community achievements each month. Student-athletes are chosen based on their commitment to academic success and for their devotion to volunteerism and service to the community.

Here are the April 2022 CCACSA’s staff Student-Athletes of the Month:

Reilly Allred: Sophomore, Beach Volleyball, Elon, N.C. (Kinesiology – Pre-Dental Hygiene)

Nominator – Ericka Lavender, Associate Director: “Reilly is excelling academically and thriving in her new major – pre-dental hygiene. Kudos to Reilly!”

Megan Braman: Freshman, Swimming and Diving, Madison, Miss., (Kinesiology Human Movement)

Nominator – Jason Shaw, Director of Academic Affairs: “Megan has done a great job of transitioning to the college level. She is a hard worker and displays a positive attitude.”

Allison Coens: Redshirt Junior, Beach Volleyball, Lenexa, Kan. (Spanish and Finance)

Nominator – Ericka Lavender, Associate Director: “Allison is crushing it academically this semester as she is approaching her senior season athletically.”

Chiara Pellacani: Freshman, Swimming and Diving, Rome, Italy (Psychology)

Nominator – Jason Shaw, Director of Academic Affairs: “As a mid-semester enrollee, Chiara has displayed hard work and determination in her first semester. We are very proud of her work ethic and willingness to learn.”

Connor Simon: Freshman, Baseball, Mandeville, La. (Finance)

Nominator – Taylor Dennehy, Assistant Director Affairs: “Connor has been a great student from the beginning of his time at LSU. From setting the tone of getting his work accomplished ahead of time during the Summer Academic Success Program, he has continued to be a reliable student. In his first semester this Fall, he earned a place on the Dean’s List. He always has a great attitude and comes into study hall prepared and ready to work. He is also active in community service, showing a great balance between all aspects of being a student-athlete.”

Accountability – Commitment – Success – Integrity – Diversity – Teamwork – Service – Education

It is through living the values of the Total Team Commitment 2017-2022, particularly education, academic success, and service to the community that six student-athletes are recognized as Cox Communications Academic Center Student-Athlete of the month. These values are fundamental to the growth and development of our student-athletes as they enter to learn, then leave to serve.

The Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes is a 54,000 square-foot facility composed of teams for academic affairs, student affairs and information technology, who annually serve more than 500 student-athletes. The purpose of the CCACSA is to provide an all-inclusive, student-centered support structure for all student-athletes from matriculation, through graduation, and life beyond.