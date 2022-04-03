Tigers Fall to No. 9 Georgia, 4-0

ATHENS, Georgia—The LSU men’s tennis team (13-8 overall, 3-5 SEC) was blanked by No. 9 Georgia, 4-0, at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex Sunday afternoon.

Doubles

The Bulldogs only dropped five games en route to securing the singles point. The scoring got started after UGA’s No. 26 Trent Bryde/Phillip Henning defeated Boris Kozlov/Nick Watson, 6-2. The doubles point was clinched after No. 65 Tristan McCormick/Hamish Stewart defeated Tiger duo Gabriel Diaz Freire/Kent Hunter, 6-3.

Singles

LSU and UGA played clinch/clinch, so singles was a quick ordeal after the Bulldogs were victorious on three courts. Georgia picked up first set victories on five of the six courts with only LSU’s Ben Koch securing a first set victory on court six. Georgia went up 2-0 after No. 104 Trent Bryde defeated Joao Graca, 6-3, 6-2. Blake Croyder defeated Boris Kolzov, 6-3, 6-1, and Georgia would complete the sweep after No. 17 Hamish Stewart defeated Vlad Lobak, 6-4, 6-2. When the match finished, Ben Koch was up 6-4, 4-4 on court six, Kent Hunter was heading to a third set at 0-6, 7-5, and Diaz Freire was down, 3-6, 4-4.

Next Up

LSU returns home to face Texas A&M on Friday, April 8 at 5:00 p.m. at the LSU Tennis Complex.

#9 Georgia 4, #38 LSU 0

Singles competition

#17 Hamish Stewart (UGA) def. Vlad Lobak (LSU) 6-4, 6-2 #76 Philip Henning (UGA) vs. Kent Hunter (LSU) 6-0, 5-7, unfinished #32 Tristan McCormick (UGA) vs. Gabriel Diaz Freire (LSU) 6-3, 4-4, unfinished #104 Trent Bryde (UGA) def. Joao Graco (LSU) 6-3, 6-2 Blake Croyder (UGA) def. Boris Kozlov (LSU) 6-3, 6-1 Thomas Paulsell (UGA) vs. Ben Koch (LSU) 4-6, 4-4, unfinished

Doubles competition

#65 Tristan McCormick/Hamish Stewart (UGA) def. Gabriel Diaz Freire/Kent Hunter (LSU) 6-3 #26 Trent Bryde/Philip Henning (UGA) def. Boris Kozlov/Nick Watson (LSU) 6-2 #53 Blake Croyder/Erik Grevelius (UGA) vs. Ronald Hohmann/Ben Koch (LSU) 5-5, unfinished

Match Notes:

LSU 13-8; National ranking #38

Georgia 15-5; National ranking #9

Order of finish: Doubles (2,1); Singles (4,5,1)