Track & Field Claims Seven Event Titles At Battle On The Bayou

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU track and field team claimed seven event titles on Saturday at the Battle On The Bayou that was hosted at Bernie Moore Track Stadium. In addition to those seven wins, LSU athletes registered 10 national top-10 marks as well.

Final Result

Amber Anning’s win in the 400 meters highlighted the day with a nation-leading time of 52.08 in the 400 meter dash in her outdoor opener in the event. Davis Bove was LSU’s first winner of the day with a victory in the 3,000 meter steeplechase; Bove clocked a time of 9:14.23 in his first ever steeple race to claim the title.

It was a sweep of wins for LSU’s 4×100 meter relays. The women’s crew of Alia Armstrong, Leah Phillips, Tionna Beard-Brown, and Favour Ofili teamed up to claim a winning readout of 42.90. The time was a season best and ranks No. 2 in the NCAA. The men’s quartet of Eric Edwards Jr., Da’Marcus Fleming, Ashton Hicks, and Dorian Camel circled the track in a time of 39.57 to cruise to victory.

Camel and Fleming took the top two spots in the 100 meter dash as well. Camel ran a windy 10.14 (+2.5 m/s) for the dub, while Fleming followed with a 10.18 (+2.5 m/s) for silver. Camel’s time ranks No. 5 in the NCAA this year and Fleming’s readout is No. 10 nationally.

Lorena Rangel and Katy-Ann McDonald put on an absolute show in the 1,500 meter run with two of the three fastest times in LSU history in the event. Rangel edged out McDonald at the finish line with a time of 4:17.49, while McDonald finished with a clocking of 4:17.66. Both times were personal bests and ranked inside the top 10 of the NCAA in the seventh and eighth spots. Alicia Stamey finished third in the race with a personal best time of 4:24.99 to help LSU take the top three spots.

Distance runner Gwyneth Hughes was LSU’s final champion of the day with a win in the 3,000 meter run. She ran a personal best time of 10:16.19 for the second win of her collegiate career.

If it wasn’t for some talented LSU alumni competing in the meet, LSU would have had three more wins. Alia Armstrong (200 meters), Favour Ofili (100 meters), and Da’Marcus Fleming (100 meters) all took second place in their respective events as the top collegiate finishers behind professionals. Ofili ran a personal best time of 11.11 seconds in the 100 meter dash to finish second behind Aleia Hobbs (11.06); Ofili’s time is the fourth fastest in the NCAA this year.

Fleming went below the previous meet record in the event with a personal best readout of 20.63 in the 200 meters for his silver; the meet record was previously held by Horatio Williams (20.67/2011). Vernon Norwood won the event in a time of 20.44 seconds. Fleming’s reading of 20.63 puts him No. 8 on the national list this season. Armstrong (22.98) also took second in the 200 meters finishing behind Mikiah Brisco, who won with a clocking of 22.73. It was a big personal best for Armstrong who dipped below the 23 second barrier for the first time in her life and it ranks No. 4 this year in the NCAA.

Bove led a 1-2-3 finish in the men’s steeplechase as Jackson Martingayle (9:20.31/PR) and Garrett Hamilton (9:30.52) completed the podium sweep for the men’s distance crew. Fellow distance runners earned podium finishes for the Tigers in the 1,500 meter run and 800 meter run. Eric Coston ran a time of 3:47.22 in the 1,500 meters to place second, while Hannah Carroll (2:08.18/PR) and Thomas Daigle (1:51.78/PR) finish third in the 800 meter run.

Garriel White completed a 1-2 finish for the Tigers in the 400 meter dash behind Anning. White ran a career best time of 52.70 to garner silver and rank No. 5 in the NCAA this season. Tionna Beard-Brown had a productive day with personal bests in both the 100 meters (11.36) and 200 meters (23.25); those marks earned her bronze finishes in both races.

In the jumps, Ronnie Round took second in the high jump with a clearance of 6’ 6.25” (1.99 meters). In the sand pit, Morgan Smalls took silver with a wind-aided mark of 20’ 4.25” (6.20mw) for the long jump, and Serena Bolden placed second in the triple jump with a mark of 42’ 1.25” (12.83 meters).

Leah Phillips narrowly missed a personal best with a time of 13.49 in the 100 meter hurdles to place third.

Additional PRs

Callie Hardy – 1,500 Meters – 4:30.34

Will Dart – 1,500 Meters – 3:57.38

Aaron Smith – 400 Meters – 47.41

Joel Ekeanyanwu – 400 Meters – 48.96

Morgan Smalls – 100 Meters – 11.83

Adam Wise – 800 Meters – 1:51.96

Amber Anning – 200 Meters – 23.31

Hannah Douglas – 200 Meters – 23.58

Ashton Hicks – 200 Meters – 21.16

Up Next

LSU stays at home again next week as they host the Joe May Invitational at Bernie Moore Track Stadium on April 9.