Tigers Defeated at Tennessee, 7-0

Knoxville, Tenn. – The LSU women’s tennis team (4-9, 3-5 SEC) fell at No. 31 Tennessee (9-6, 3-4 SEC) by a score of 7-0 on Sunday afternoon at the Goodfriend Tennis Center.

Selling Points

“Tough day in the office,” co-head coach Michael Sell said. “It’s been an excellent past several weeks and won’t let today ruin our momentum. We will definitely learn from today and use it for improvement as we move into April and our final few weeks of SEC matches. We look forward to returning home and playing in front of our awesome crowd on Friday night against Alabama.”

Doubles Results

Kylie Duckworth and Elza Tomase struck first in doubles as they defeated Nina Geissler and Mia Rabinowitz by a score of 6-1 at the No. 3 double spot.

The Lady Vols clinched the doubles point at the No. 1, where the No. 13-ranked duo of Tenika McGiffin and Daria Kuczer defeated Safiya Carrington and Taylor Bridges by a score of 6-3.

Singles Results

Kuczer gave Tennessee its first singles point of the afternoon after she defeated Rabinowitz by a score of 6-2, 6-1, at the No. 5 singles spot.

The lead was extended to 3-0 seconds later as Esther Adeshina grabbed a 6-3, 6-3 win over Bridges at the No. 4.

The Lady Vols clinched the match with a win at the No. 2, where No. 37 McGiffin bested Nina Geissler in straight sets, 6-3, 6-1.

The next point came moments later from the No. 3 spot as No. 88 Tomase defeated No. 94 Babic by a score of 6-2, 6-4.

No. 44 Rebeka Mertena and No. 70 Safiya Carrington went three sets before deciding the winner at the No. 1 court. Carrington won the first set by a score of 6-4 before Mertena equalized in the second with a 6-3 win to force a ten point tiebreaker. The tiebreaker went in favor of Mertena, who only dropped one point to win 10-1 and claim victory over Carrington.

The final point of the day came from the No. 6, where Eleonora Molinaro defeated Rania Azziz. Molinaro and Azziz required a tiebreaker to decide the first set, which Molinaro won in a very close 8-6 battle. The second set saw Molinaro recover from a slow start to win by a score of 6-3 and clinch the sweep for the Lady Vols.

Up Next

The Tigers return to the LSU Tennis Complex as they host the Alabama Crimson Tide at 5 p.m. CT on Friday, April 1st.

Social Media

#31 Tennessee 7, #61 LSU 0

Singles competition

#44 Rebeka Mertena (TENN) def. #70 Safiya Carrington (LSU) 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (1-0) #37 Tenika McGiffin (TENN) def. Nina Geissler (LSU) 6-3, 6-1 #88 Elza Tomase (TENN) def. #94 Ena Babic (LSU) 6-2, 6-4 Esther Adeshina (TENN) def. Taylor Bridges (LSU) 6-3, 6-3 Daria Kuczer (TENN) def. Mia Rabinowitz (LSU) 6-2, 6-1 Eleonora Molinaro (TENN) def. Rania Azziz (LSU) 7-6 (8-6), 6-3

Doubles competition

#13 Tenika McGiffin/Daria Kuczer (TENN) def. Safiya Carrington/Taylor Bridges (LSU) 6-3 Esther Adeshina/Rebeka Mertena (TENN) vs. Ena Babic/Maggie Cubitt (LSU) 5-3, unfinished Kylie Duckworth/Elza Tomase (TENN) def. Nina Geissler/Mia Rabinowitz (LSU) 6-1