Baseball

Jay Johnson Radio Show Debuts Monday Night

by Bill Franques
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU Athletics presents the 2022 season debut of The Jay Johnson Show on Monday night.

The Jay Johnson Show, a weekly one-hour radio call-in program, begins at 7 p.m. CT Monday live from TJ Ribs Restaurant on South Acadian Thruway in Baton Rouge.

The Jay Johnson Show is hosted by the “Voice of the Tigers” Chris Blair, and it airs on selected LSU Sports Radio Network stations, including network flagship WDGL-FM 98.1 in Baton Rouge.

The show can also be heard free at www.LSUsports.net/live.

2022 Schedule of Shows

Show #1: Monday, March 28, 2022
Show #2: Monday, April 4, 2022
Show #3: Monday, April 11, 2022
Show #4: Monday, April 18, 2022
Show #5: Monday, April 25, 2022
Show #6: Monday, May 2, 2022
Show #7: Monday, May 9, 2022
Show #8: Monday, May 16, 2022

