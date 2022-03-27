Jay Johnson Radio Show Debuts Monday Night

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU Athletics presents the 2022 season debut of The Jay Johnson Show on Monday night.

The Jay Johnson Show, a weekly one-hour radio call-in program, begins at 7 p.m. CT Monday live from TJ Ribs Restaurant on South Acadian Thruway in Baton Rouge.

The Jay Johnson Show is hosted by the “Voice of the Tigers” Chris Blair, and it airs on selected LSU Sports Radio Network stations, including network flagship WDGL-FM 98.1 in Baton Rouge.

The show can also be heard free at www.LSUsports.net/live.