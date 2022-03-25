Tigers Set to Host No. 2 TCU and No. 4 FSU at LSU Beach Invitational

BATON ROUGE- The No. 6 ranked Tigers will host the LSU Beach Invitational this weekend at LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium.

LSU will host No. 2 TCU, No. 4 FSU, Tampa, ULM, Houston Baptist and Texas A&M- Corpus Christi. The Invitational will feature 16 games played between Saturday and Sunday.

“This is what you look forward to, playing at home against big opponents,” said head coach Russell Brock. “We are hoping for big crowds and perfect weather. This is what the sport of beach volleyball on LSU’s campus is supposed to be.”

Varsity Sports Now will stream all LSU matches on its website. In addition, the LSU vs. FSU match on Saturday night will be broadcasted live on YurView. Fans interested in watching the Tigers on VSN can purchase a subscription and watch the stream at the following link: https://www.varsitysportsnow.com/lsu-beach-volleyball-games .

The action for LSU starts on Saturday when it faces Tampa at 12 p.m. CT. After a brief break, the Tigers will take on ULM at 4 p.m. and then face No. 4 FSU at 7 p.m. to end the day. Prior to the match against FSU, crawfish will be served for the first 150 fans to enter the stadium. In addition, that match will also serve as the Title IX match for the Tigers as LSU Athletics honors 50 years of women’s varsity sports throughout 2022.

On Sunday, LSU will play two more matches against No. 2 TCU at 10 a.m. and then will face HBU at 3 p.m. to end the weekend.

“We are looking forward to the energy and the competition,” said Brock. “It will be our toughest test yet, playing two Top-5 teams in the same weekend and we are ready for and excited about it. We can’t wait to play well in front of our fans.”

LSU Beach Invitational Schedule

Saturday, March 26

9 a.m. CT – No. 4 FSU vs. Tampa

10 a.m. – TAMUCC vs, HBU

11 a.m. – No. 2 TCU vs. ULM

12 p.m. No. 6 LSU vs. Tampa*

2 p.m. – No. 4 FSU vs. No. 2 TCU

3 p.m. – TAMUCC vs. Tamps

4 p.m. – No. 6 LSU vs. ULM*

6 p.m. No. 2 TCU vs. HBU

7 p.m. – No. 6 LSU vs. No. 4 FSU*

Sunday, March 27

8 a.m. – No. 2 TCU vs. Tampa

9 a.m. – No. 4 FSU vs. TAMUCC

10 a.m. – No. 6 LSU vs. No. 2 TCU*

12 p.m. – TAMUCC vs. ULM

1 p.m. – No. 4 FSU vs. HBU

2 p.m. – Tampa vs. ULM

3 p.m. – No. 6 LSU vs. HBU*

* denotes the matches that will be streamed on VSN