Tiger Golf Team T5 After One Round At Clemson Invitational

SUNSET, South Carolina – Three LSU golfers posted 2-over rounds of 74 as LSU stands in a tie for fifth after the first round of The Reserve at Lake Keowee here Friday.

The Tigers are just five shots out of the lead held by Illinois and host Clemson at 4-over 292.

Juniors Ingrid Lindblad and Latanna Stone and freshman Elsa Svensson all shot 74 and senior Jessica Bailey posted the other counting score of 3-over 75. Lindblad, Stone and Svensson are all tied for 20th place while Bailey is T29.

As a team, LSU’s total was 297. After the two leaders, Florida is third at 6-over 294 with Furman at 7-over 295. LSU is tied with Kentucky at 9-over.

LSU was third among all the teams with 12 birdies. Co-leader Illinois had 14 birdies on the round.

Chloe Schiavone of Notre Dame and Marina Escobar Domingo of Florida lead the tournament individual competition after one round at 3-under par 69. Nine golfers shot under par on the opening day.

The second round will continue on Saturday beginning at 8 a.m. CT. Live scoring can be found at Golfstat.com.

Clemson Invitational – Sunset, South Carolina

First Round Team Results (Par 288)

T1 Illinois, Clemson 292 +4; 3 Florida 294 +6; 4 Furman 295 +7; T5 Kentucky, LSU 297 +9; 7 Michigan State 299 +11; 8. Tennessee 300 +12; 9 Kent State 303 +15; T10 Florida State, Vanderbilt 304 +16; T12 Miami, Maryland 305 +17; T14 Notre Dame, Kansas 307 +19; 16. Purdue 312, +24; 17. Virginia Tech 313 +25.

LSU Individual Scores (Par 72)

T20. Ingrid Lindblad 74 +2

T20. Latanna Stone 74 +2

T20. Elsa Svensson 74 +2

T29 Jessica Bailey 75 +3

T59. Presley Baggett 78 +6