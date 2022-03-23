LSU Sends Three Men to S&D Championships in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. – Brooks Curry, Juan Celaya-Hernandez and Adrian Abadia are set to compete at the 2022 NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships held in Atlanta, as LSU has representatives in the pool and on the boards. LSU’s participating athletes begin competition Thursday at 9:00 a.m. CT.

Diving prelims start at 12:15 p.m. CT on the first two days, while on the final day, it is scheduled to begin at noon. Consolation finals for diving will begin around 3:00 p.m., with the final beginning 30 minutes following the consolation final’s start time.

Curry, who set the SEC meet record in 100-free at the 2022 SEC Championships looks to improve on his nation’s best time of 40.99. While setting a school record in the event and breaking the Jones Aquatic Center pool record in the process, he also set school records in the 50-free and 200-free.

In the 50-free, he swam the second-fastest time in the nation, clocking an 18.67. He also swam the third-best time in the nation at SEC’s in the 200-free touching the wall with a time of 1:31.39. Curry will compete in all three events again at nationals due to meeting the ‘A’ standard set by the NCAA.

On the boards, Celaya-Hernandez will compete in his fifth NCAA Championship since joining the Tigers in 2016. He is set to dive on both springboards and platform. At SEC’s he won two titles on platform and three-meter. His win on platform was the third in his storied career while the win on three-meter was his first.

At the NCAA Diving Zone D, he placed first on three-meter and took the runner-up position on one-meter, while taking fourth on platform.

Abadia, a freshman who has improved throughout his first year, qualified on both springboards. At diving zones, he placed third on three-meter and seventh on one-meter, both placements meeting the qualification standard on each event.

“I’m excited for the opportunity that lies in front of the team this week,” head diving coach Doug Shaffer said. “This is the pinnacle of collegiate athletics which we have trained, prepared and anticipated all year. Time to GEAUX!”

The competition can be viewed on ESPN3 beginning with Thursday prelims that begin at 9 a.m. CT. ESPNU will also air a two-hour show following the championships on Wednesday, March 30, at 6 p.m. CT, recapping the action.

All-session tickets are available for the 2022 NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving Championship for $120. Parking options for spectators are available in the Georgia Tech Student Center parking deck at 353 Ferst Drive.

ORDER OF EVENTS WITH LSU’S PARTICIPATING ATHLETES

Thursday, March 24:

50-Free:

Brooks Curry

One-Meter:

Juan Celaya-Hernandez

Adrian Abadia

Friday, March 25:

200-Free:

Brooks Curry

Three-Meter:

Juan Celaya-Hernandez

Adrian Abadia

Saturday, March 26:

100-Free:

Brooks Curry

Platform:

Juan Celaya-Hernandez

LIVE VIDEO

ESPN3: lsul.su/37Kem42

LIVE STATS

Swimming results can be found on MeetMobile

Diving: lsul.su/3DdyjvR