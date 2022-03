Week Six Softball National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU softball team is ranked No. 22 in both the ESPN.com/USA Softball Top 25 Poll and the USA Today/NFCA DI Coaches’ Poll and

The Tigers have been ranked in the national polls for 115 consecutive weeks dating back to 2014. LSU is coming off a three-game series loss at Texas.

The Tigers gathered 108 points in the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll and 104 points in the NFCA poll.

LSU will host Nicholls State at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23 before jumping back into SEC play with a three-game series at Arkansas March 27-29.

2022 ESPN.com / USA Softball

Top 25 Coaches Poll – March 22 (Week 6)

Rank, School (First-Place Votes), Points, 2022 Record, Prev. Ranking

Oklahoma (24), 624 pts, 25-0, No. 1 UCLA (1), 593 pts, 24-3, No. 3 Florida State, 578 pts, 27-2, No. 2 Alabama, 537 pts, 24-4, No. 4 Virginia Tech, 535 pts, 21-3, No. 5 Florida, 500 pts, 25-3, No. 6 Duke, 446 pts, 23-4, No. 8 Arkansas, 413 pts, 19-5, No. 10 Northwestern, 411 pts, 19-4, No. 12 Oklahoma State, 393 pts, 21-6, No. 9 Washington, 371 pts, 20-7, No. 7 Oregon, 337 pts, 21-4, No. 13 Kentucky, 335 pts, 20-5, No. 11 Tennessee, 293 pts, 20-8, No. 14 Clemson, 264 pts, 19-8, No. 15 Michigan, 240 pts, 17-6, No. 19 Arizona, 207 pts, 19-6, No. 16 Auburn, 192 pts, 25-2, No. 20 Missouri, 184 pts, 19-9, No. 17 Arizona State 171 pts, 22-5, No. 22 Georgia, 128 pts, 26-4, No. 21 LSU, 108 pts, 20-10, No. 18 Texas, 97 pts, 21-9-1, No. RV UCF, 59 pts, 26-7, 25 Stanford, 34 pts, 20-6, RV

Receiving Votes: South Florida (32), Oregon State (16), Mississippi State (13), California (4), Georgia Tech (4), Ohio State (3), Boise State (1), Notre Dame (1), Texas A&M (1), Western Kentucky (1).

2022 USA Today / NFCA Division I

Top 25 Coaches Poll – March 22 (Week 6)

Rank, School (First-Place Votes), Points, 2022 Record, Prev. Ranking

1 Oklahoma (32), 800 pts, 25-0, No. 1

2 Florida State, 749 pts, 27-2, No. 3

3 UCLA, 742 pts, 24-3, No. 4

4 Alabama, 689 pts, 24-4, No. 3

5 Virginia Tech, 677 pts, 21-3, No. 6

6 Florida, 660 pts, 25-3, No. 5

7 Oklahoma State, 525 pts, 21-6, No. 10

8 Kentucky, 522 pts, 20-5, No. 8

9 Washington, 504 pts, 20-7, No. 7

10 Arkansas, 486 pts, 19-5, No. 12

11Northwestern, 477 pts, 19-4, No. 14

12 Oregon, 462 pts, 21-4, No. 11

13 Duke, 459 pts, 23-4, No. 13

14 Arizona, 443 pts, 19-6, No. 9

15 Tennessee, 340 pts, 20-8, No. 15

16 Clemson, 304 pts, 19-8, No. 17

17 Georgia, 288 pts, 26-4 No. 16

18 Auburn, 255 pts, 25-2, No. 19

19 Michigan, 221 pts, 17-6, No. 21

20 Arizona State, 202 pts, 22-5, No. 22

21 Missouri, 166 pts, 19-8, No. 18

22 LSU, 104 pts, 20-10, No. 20

23 UCF, 93 pts, 26-7, No. 24

24 Texas, 88 pts, 21-9-1, RV

25 Stanford, 50 pts, 22-6, RV

Receiving Votes: Louisiana (37), Notre Dame (31), USF (9), Ohio State (4), Boise State (3), Western Kentucky (3), Georgia Tech (2), Oregon State (2), USC Upstate (2), California 1.

