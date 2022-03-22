LSU Beach Volleyball Moves to No. 6 in AVCA Poll

BATON ROUGE- The LSU Beach Volleyball team moved to No. 6 in the AVCA Poll released on Tuesday.

The Tigers are coming off The March to May Tournament where they won three matches against then ranked No. 13 Georgia State, No. 7 Grand Canyon and No. 15 South Carolina. LSU was unable to earns wins against No. 11 Florida Atlantic and No. 1 UCLA.

LSU has now beaten seven ranked teams this season and sits at 16-2 overall.

This weekend, the Tigers will host the LSU Beach Invitational on Saturday and Sunday. They will face Tampa, ULM, No. 4 Florida State, No. 2 TCU and Houston Baptist throughout the weekend.

2022 AVCA COLLEGIATE BEACH VB POLL: MARCH 22

Rank School (First-Place Votes) Points Record

1 UCLA (13) 279 15-0

2 TCU 252 19-0

3 Southern California (1) 247 11-1

4 Florida State 239 12-3

5 Loyola Marymount 219 14-1

6 LSU 210 16-2

7 Grand Canyon 197 12-4

8 Stanford 170 6-4

9 Hawai’i 161 10-5

10 Florida Atlantic 147 9-6

11 California 145 14-4

12 Cal Poly 123 10-8

13 Georgia State 119 10-7

14 South Carolina 103 10-7

15 Long Beach State 79 2-8

16 Pepperdine 62 11-4

17 Arizona 55 7-4

18 Stetson 45 8-8

19 FIU 40 11-1

20 Florida Gulf Coast 17 14-5

Others receiving votes: Tulane (13), Arizona State (5), North Florida (5), Alabama at Birmingham (4), and Tampa (3).

Dropped Out: Tulane

Next Poll: March 29