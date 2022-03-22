Shop
Beach Volleyball

LSU Beach Volleyball Moves to No. 6 in AVCA Poll

BATON ROUGE- The LSU Beach Volleyball team moved to No. 6 in the AVCA Poll released on Tuesday.

The Tigers are coming off The March to May Tournament where they won three matches against then ranked No. 13 Georgia State, No. 7 Grand Canyon and No. 15 South Carolina. LSU was unable to earns wins against No. 11 Florida Atlantic and No. 1 UCLA.

LSU has now beaten seven ranked teams this season and sits at 16-2 overall.

This weekend, the Tigers will host the LSU Beach Invitational on Saturday and Sunday. They will face Tampa, ULM, No. 4 Florida State, No. 2 TCU and Houston Baptist throughout the weekend.

2022 AVCA COLLEGIATE BEACH VB POLL: MARCH 22

Rank    School (First-Place Votes)       Points               Record

1          UCLA (13)                                       279               15-0

2          TCU                                                  252               19-0

3          Southern California (1)                247                11-1

4          Florida State                                  239                12-3

5          Loyola Marymount                       219                14-1

6          LSU                                             210               16-2    

7          Grand Canyon                                197                 12-4

8          Stanford                                          170                   6-4

9          Hawai’i                                            161                  10-5

10        Florida Atlantic                             147                    9-6

11        California                                         145                  14-4

12        Cal Poly                                            123                  10-8

13        Georgia State                                   119                  10-7

14        South Carolina                                103                  10-7

15        Long Beach State                              79                    2-8

16        Pepperdine                                        62                    11-4

17        Arizona                                                55                     7-4

18        Stetson                                                45                     8-8

19        FIU                                                       40                    11-1

20        Florida Gulf Coast                             17                    14-5

 

Others receiving votes: Tulane (13), Arizona State (5), North Florida (5), Alabama at Birmingham (4), and Tampa (3).

Dropped Out: Tulane

Next Poll: March 29

