Tigers Finish NCAA's With Three NCAA All-American Honorable Mention Honors

ATLANTA, Ga. – The LSU swimming and diving team finished the final day of the 2022 NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships with two more All-American Honorable Mentions inside the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

LSU divers Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant and Anne Tuxen both finished the platform prelims in the top-16, which qualified them for the consolation final. Gutierrez Lavenant closed out NCAA’s with two All-American honorable mentions and Anne finished with one.

In the consolation final, Gutierrez Lavenant finished in sixth place with a final score of 257.80 and Anne closed out her only event with an eighth-place finish and a score of 243.10

Anne’s sister, Helle, also qualified for the NCAA competition and finished the day with a 38th place finish and a score of 227.10.

“I’m proud of the ladies’ efforts on the final day at the NCAA championships,” head diving coach Doug Shaffer said. “While we came up a bit short of what I believe our potential was, for Anne and Montse to achieve NCAA All-American Honorable Mention honors is an outstanding accomplishment.”

On the swimming side, Katarina Milutinovich closed out her junior season with a chance to compete in three events at NCAA’s. On Saturday, she swam in the 100-free and finished in 43rd place with a time of 48.91.

The LSU women’s swimming and diving team will learn their position in this year’s NCAA rankings following Saturday night’s final. With two spots in the consolation final Saturday, LSU’s point total will increase once the meet is officially ended.

The LSU men including Brooks Curry, Juan Celaya-Hernandez and Adrian Abadia begin their NCAA Championship journey next Thursday starting with one-meter springboard. Celaya-Hernandez will compete on all three events and Abadia is set to compete on both springboards.

Curry, who swam the nation’s fastest time in the 100-free and the second-fastest time in the 50-free at the 2022 SEC Championships, will compete at nationals in the 50-free, 100-free and 200-free. At SEC’s, he set a school record in all three and broke Caeleb’s Dressel’s meet record in the 100-free.

ORDER OF EVENTS WITH LSU’S PARTICIPATING ATHLETES

Thursday, March 24:

50-Free:

Brooks Curry

One-Meter:

Juan Celaya-Hernandez

Adrian Abadia

Friday, March 25:

200-Free:

Brooks Curry

Three-Meter:

Juan Celaya-Hernandez

Adrian Abadia

Saturday, March 26:

100-Free:

Brooks Curry

Platform:

Juan Celaya-Hernandez