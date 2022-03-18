Tennis Tigers Down No. 29 Vanderbilt, 4-3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The LSU men’s tennis team (10-5 overall, 2-3 SEC) defeated No. 29 Vanderbilt (10-4 overall, 1-3 SEC), 4-3, Friday afternoon at the Brownlee O. Currey Jr. Tennis Center.

Doubles

The Commodores would start off the match by taking the doubles point. Gabriel Diaz Freire and Kent Hunter started off with a win on court two, 6-3, but Vanderbilt rolled after. On court one, Vanderbilt’s No. 76 Sim Troost and Michael Ross defeated Ronald Hohmann and Vlad Lobak, 7-5. Court three ended in favor of Vanderbilt, 6-4, putting the match at, 1-0 for the home team.

Singles

The Tigers needed to win four of the six courts in singles and got off to a strong start. No. 50 Ronald Hohmann defeated No. 39 George Harwell in straight sets on court one, 6-4, 6-3. Kent Hunter put the Tigers ahead on court three after taking down Marcus Ferreira, 6-4, 6-2. Vanderbilt would retake the lead after Joubert Klopper defeated Vlad Lobak on court two, 6-4, 6-4, and Sim Troost took down Boris Kozlov on court six in three sets, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2. However, that would be all for the Commodores. Gabriel Diaz Freire tied the match up at three apiece on court four against Max Freeman, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2. LSU would complete the upset after Joao Graca secured the win on court five, overtaking Jeremie Casabon, 6-7 (7-9), 7-6 (7-4), 6-3.

PARTY ON COURT FIVE. EVERYONE’S INVITED 🎉 pic.twitter.com/WRlYJR6quV — LSU Men's Tennis (@LSUTennis) March 18, 2022

Next Up

LSU will travel to Tuscaloosa, Ala. to face Alabama on Sunday, March 20 at 1:00 p.m.

LSU 4, #29 Vanderbilt 3

Singles competition

#50 Ronald Hohmann (LSU) def. #39 George Harwell (VANDY) 6-4, 6-3 Joubert Klopper (VANDY) def. Vlad Lobak (LSU) 6-4, 6-4 Kent Hunter (LSU) def. Marcus Ferreira (VANDY) 6-4, 6-2 Gabriel Diaz Freire (LSU) def. Max Freeman (VANDY) 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 Joao Graca (LSU) def. Jeremie Casabon (VANDY) 6-7 (7-9), 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 Siim Troost (VANDY) def. Boris Kozlov (LSU) 6-4, 3-6, 6-2

Doubles competition

#76 Siim Troost/Michael Ross (VANDY) def. Ronald Hohmann/Vlad Lobak (LSU) 7-5 Gabriel Diaz Freire/Kent Hunter (LSU) def. George Harwell/Max Freeman (VANDY) 6-3 Macsen Sisam/Jeremie Casabon (VANDY) def. Boris Kozlov/Nick Watson (LSU) 6-4

Match Notes:

LSU 10-5, 2-3 SEC

Vanderbilt 10-4, 1-3 SEC; National ranking #29

Order of finish: Doubles (2,1,3); Singles (1,3,2,6,4,5)