Gutierrez Lavenant Places Fifth in One-Meter Consolation Final

ATLANTA, Ga. – LSU diver Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant earned fifth place in the one-meter consolation final on Thursday during Day Two of the NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships, finishing with a score of 297.15.

With this finish, Gutierrez Lavenant collected her second NCAA Honorable Mention for All-America status on an event in her collegiate career. She earned the same status on three-meter during her freshman season.

Alongside Gutierrez Lavenant, Helle Tuxen and Chiara Pellacani competed one-meter too. Tuxen is participating in her second NCAA Championship after qualifying on platform in her freshman campaign. In the first of three events for this year’s rendition, Tuxen finished in 17th place, narrowly missing the consolation final with a score of 289.35.

Pellacani, who joined the LSU team for the Spring semester had a strong showing at the NCAA Zone D diving regional and qualified on both springboard events. She placed 20th on one-meter Thursday with a final score of 284.30.

“I’m proud of the performance of the women today,” head diving coach Doug Shaffer said. “It was great for Montse(rrat) to earn a spot in the consolation finals putting team LSU on the board. Helle and Chiara performed well but were just shy of the top 16. A good start to our championships.”

In the pool, Katarina Milutinovich, now a two-time participant at the NCAA Championship, competed in the 50-free. In the first of three events she will swim in, Milutinovich claimed 55th place with a time of 22.69.

“Katarina got off to a strong start today with a very good swim,” head swimming coach Rick Bishop said. “She is continuing to work on improving her details and we are excited about the next two days of racing in her best events. Geaux Tigers!”

She will swim in the 200-free Friday with the prelims beginning at 9:00 a.m. CT. She will close the championships Saturday with her participation in the 100-free.

EVENTS WITH LSU’S PARTICIPATING ATHLETES

Friday, March 18:

200-Free:

Katarina Milutinovich

Three-Meter:

Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant

Helle Tuxen

Chiara Pellacani

Saturday, March 19:

100-Free:

Katarina Milutinovich



Platform:

Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant

Helle Tuxen

Anne Tuxen

LIVE VIDEO

ESPN3 – lsul.su/3Jmn2vz

LIVE STATS

Swimming results can be found on MeetMobile

Diving: lsul.su/3w9O9pW