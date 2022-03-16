Shop
Men's Nike Slub Space-Dye Performance Hoodie T-Shirt
Men's Nike Slub Space-Dye Performance Hoodie T-Shirt $54.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Baseball

Revelry to Offer Premium Tailgating Experiences at 'The Box'

Book Online +0
Revelry to Offer Premium Tailgating Experiences at 'The Box'

BATON ROUGE — LSU Sports Properties and Revelry Sports + Entertainment are proud to announce new tailgating experiences for fans during the 2022 LSU Baseball season.

For the first time, Revelry Sports + Entertainment will offer upscale tailgating experiences outside Alex Box Stadium. Tickets are available for purchase by visiting www.revelryteam.com.

Experiences range from a deluxe option featuring a reserved tailgate, complete with high-quality lounge furniture and a variety of upscale amenities to individual tickets to a premium, all-inclusive shared tailgate just steps away from home plate.

Reserve your space fast as spots are limited.

For more information, please visit www.revelryteam.com.

 

Related Stories

Gallery: Baseball vs Tulane

Gallery: Baseball vs Tulane

LSU Baseball Defeats Tulane, 7-5

LSU Baseball Defeats Tulane, 7-5

Tigers win fifth straight game and Reyzelman earns first career LSU victory Tuesday night at "The Box."
LSU Baseball vs. Tulane - Radio Archive

LSU Baseball vs. Tulane - Radio Archive