Revelry to Offer Premium Tailgating Experiences at 'The Box'

BATON ROUGE — LSU Sports Properties and Revelry Sports + Entertainment are proud to announce new tailgating experiences for fans during the 2022 LSU Baseball season.

For the first time, Revelry Sports + Entertainment will offer upscale tailgating experiences outside Alex Box Stadium. Tickets are available for purchase by visiting www.revelryteam.com.

Experiences range from a deluxe option featuring a reserved tailgate, complete with high-quality lounge furniture and a variety of upscale amenities to individual tickets to a premium, all-inclusive shared tailgate just steps away from home plate.

Reserve your space fast as spots are limited.

For more information, please visit www.revelryteam.com.