Tigers Finish Second at Louisiana Classics, Barber and Sanders Secure Top 5 Finishes

Lafayette, La. – The No. 25 LSU men’s golf team placed second out of 17 teams at the Louisiana Classics after finishing with a 35-under 829 (273-284-272) on Tuesday afternoon at the Oakbourne Country Club. No. 21 Texas A&M claimed the team victory with a tournament record 47-under 817 (272-270-275).

In relation to par, the Tigers’ 35-under 829 ranks as the fourth lowest tournament score in program history. The final round score of 16-under 272 ranked as the third lowest round score of the season in relation to par, and ninth lowest in program history.

Final Scoring

Round Three

Garrett Barber finished the week strong with a six birdie, 5-under 67 third round to take his tournament score to 12-under 204 and a finishing position of second place. The 2nd place finish is the highest of his collegiate career, and team-high fourth top 5 finish of the season. Barber was joined by Michael Sanders in the top 5, who shot a 4-under 68 in the final round to finish at 10-under 206 and secure a 5th place finish. For Sanders, it’s his second top 5 finish of the season and his lowest tournament score in relation to par on the year.

Cohen Trolio secured the second top 10 finish of his collegiate career after his 3-under 69 third round had him finish at 7-under 209 and a share of 9th place in the standings. Trey Winstead followed him with his own 3-under 69 to take his final score to 5-under 211 and tied for 13th in the final standings. Nicholas Arcement ended the week with his best round of play, shooting a 4-under 68 to finish the tournament at 1-over 217, tied for 31st position.

In the individual group, Connor Gaunt finished with a 4-over 76 that took his final tournament score to 1-under 215, good enough to finish tied for 24th place. Drew Doyle shot a 2-over 74 to finish tied for 64th with a 7-over 223 while the final Tiger in action was Hayden White, whose 2-over 74 final round saw him finish at 20-over 236 and in 90th position.

Up Next

LSU travels to Ponte Verda Beach, Florida to participate in the first round of The Hayt on Sunday, March 27.