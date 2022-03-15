Johnson Named SEC Specialist of the Week

BATON ROUGE – Junior gymnast Kiya Johnson has been named the Southeastern Conference Specialist of the Week after earning three 9.90-plus scores in the Tigers’ win over No. 4 Utah, the league office announced.

One of the top all-around gymnasts in the nation, Johnson competed on vault, bars and beam on Friday. She earned a 9.975 on vault, 9.90 on bars as the leadoff performer and 9.95 in the anchor spot of beam.

The award marked the fifth honor for an LSU gymnast in 2022. KJ Johnson was named the SEC Freshman of the Week after the season opener, Christina Desiderio was named the SEC Specialist of the Week after the win against Auburn and Haleigh Bryant was named the SEC Specialist of the Week after the wins at TWU. This is the second specialist honor for Kiya Johnson this season.

Johnson, the reigning SEC floor champion, and the fifth-ranked Tigers compete for the SEC title at 7 p.m. CT Saturday in Birmingham. The meet will be televised live on SEC Network.