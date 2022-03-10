Tigers Set to Host Mississippi State on Friday, Ole Miss, UNO on Sunday

BATON ROUGE — The LSU men’s tennis team will host No. 32 Mississippi State on Friday, March 11, at 5:00 p.m., then No. 20 Ole Miss and UNO on Sunday, March 13, at 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., with all three matches taking place at the LSU Tennis Complex

Scouting the Bulldogs

Mississippi State sits at 10-5 on the season. The Bulldogs participated at ITA Kickoff Weekend and went 1-2 with a win over Arkansas before falling to No. 12 Kentucky. They are 0-1 on the road this season with a loss to TCU. The Bulldogs placed two in the ITA Singles rankings in No. 25 Florian Broska and No. 81 Nemanja Malesevic. They have one ranked duo in No. 65 Nemanja Malesevic/Davide Tortora.

Scouting the Rebels

Ole Miss sits at 10-4 on the season with an 0-1 record in SEC play. The Rebels, coming in at No. 20 in the ITA Team ranks, have two in the ITA Singles ranks in No. 21 Nikola Slavic and No. 104 Jan Soren Hain. Ole Miss also has the No. 2 duo in the nation in No. 2 Lukas Engelhardt/Finn Reynolds

Scouting the Privateers

UNO sits at 12-2 on the season with a 1-0 conference record. They have notable wins over Alcorn State, Nicholls, and Charleston, and their two losses came from Rice and Louisiana-Lafayette. Lina Hohnhold holds down the court one spot with a 5-2 record at the helm.

