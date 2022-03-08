March 2022 CCACSA Student-Athletes of the Month

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes (CCACSA) recognizes six student-athletes for their scholastic and community achievements each month. Student-athletes are chosen based on their commitment to academic success and for their devotion to volunteerism and service to the community.

Here are the March 2022 CCACSA’s staff Student-Athletes of the Month:

Ena Babic: Graduate Student, Women’s Tennis, Cakovek, Croatia (Sport Administration)

Nominator – Jason Shaw, Director of Academic Affairs: “Ena is a very hard worker who does a wonderful job of balancing a hectic schedule. She displays a positive attitude, attention to detail, and great communication skills.”

Haleigh Bryant: Sophomore, Gymnastics, Cornelius, N.C. (Sport Administration)

Nominator – Emma Cangalosi, Graduate Assistant: “Haleigh is an outstanding student. She is constantly impressing me with her dedication to her classes and her sport. She is the perfect embodiment of what an LSU student-athlete is.”

Paige Flickinger: Sophomore, Volleyball, Roanoke, Texas (Computer Science Engineering)

Nominator – Ericka Lavender, Associate Director: “Paige continues to take care of business academically.”

Corey Kiner: Freshman, Football, Cincinnati, Ohio (Sport Administration)

Nominator – Brad Jones, Manager of Student Support Services/Math Specialist: “From the start of the semester, Corey has been committed to success with his math course. He shows up early, stays late when necessary, and even came by one day when he didn’t have to. He demonstrates that he is willing to work on a concept or a quiz multiple times until he gets it right and will not settle for just an average score. He manages to do all this while still being respectful and is fun to be around. I am really proud of him thus far and excited to see how well he can do!”

Cale Lansville: Freshman, Baseball, Centennial, Colo. (Marketing)

Nominator – Taylor Dennehy, Assistant Director: “Cale started at LSU this Summer in the Summer Academic Success Program and has continued to work hard in the classroom, utilizing the skills he learned in the Summer. He set a goal for himself that he would get on the Dean’s List this Fall 2021 semester, which he was able to accomplish. He is always willing to help out and continues to challenge himself to be the best he can be.”

Autumn Newby: Graduate Student, Women’s Basketball, Lawrenceville, Ga. (Pre-Nursing)

Nominator – Carole Walker, Senior Associate Director: “Autumn has not only come in and shown that she can be a leader on the basketball court, but in the classroom as well. She came in as a graduate transfer last summer and has been taking pre-requisite courses for nursing school, which she plans to start next fall. I never really have to check to make sure she is taking care of her academics, even when the team is traveling and I commend her for being able to balance being a STUDENT-athlete in every aspect of the word.”

Accountability – Commitment – Success – Integrity – Diversity – Teamwork – Service – Education

It is through living the values of the Total Team Commitment 2017-2022, particularly education, academic success, and service to the community that six student-athletes are recognized as Cox Communications Academic Center Student-Athlete of the month. These values are fundamental to the growth and development of our student-athletes as they enter to learn, then leave to serve.

The Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes is a 54,000 square-foot facility composed of teams for academic affairs, student affairs and information technology, who annually serve more than 500 student-athletes. The purpose of the CCACSA is to provide an all-inclusive, student-centered support structure for all student-athletes from matriculation, through graduation, and life beyond.