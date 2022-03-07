Women’s Basketball Remains In AP Top 10

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball team remained in the AP Top-10, coming in as the No. 9 team in the country in this week’s poll.

LSU will likely host first and second round games inside the PMAC for the first time since 2014. The Tigers were a No. 7 seed that year, but to find the last time LSU was one of the Top-16 seeds one would have to go back to 2008 when LSU was the No. 2 seed in the Oklahoma City Regional.

The 2022 championship will be the first to have 68 teams. First Four games will be played on Wednesday, March 16, and Thursday, March 17, at four of the top 16 host sites. First- and second-round games will be played Friday, March 18, through Monday, March 21, at the top 16 seeds.

Regional games will be played March 25-28, with Greensboro, North Carolina (Greensboro Coliseum) and Spokane, Washington (Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena) hosting regional semifinal and final games on March 25 and 27, while Bridgeport, Connecticut (Webster Bank Arena) and Wichita, Kansas (Intrust Bank Arena) will host March 26 and 28.

The Selection Show will be this Sunday at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN.

AP Poll – March 7, 2022

RANK TEAM PV RANK CONFERENCE POINTS 1 South Carolina (29-2) 1 Southeastern Women 735 (17) 2 Stanford (28-3) 2 Pacific 12 Women 729 (11) 3 North Carolina State (29-3) 3 Atlantic Coast Women 696 (2) 4 Baylor (25-5) 5 Big 12 Women 654 5 Louisville (25-4) 4 Atlantic Coast Women 608 6 Connecticut (24-5) 7 Big East Women 601 7 Texas (23-6) 9 Big 12 Women 540 8 Iowa (23-7) 12 Big Ten Women 537 9 LSU (25-5) 6 Southeastern Women 512 10 Iowa State (25-5) 8 Big 12 Women 484 11 Indiana (22-8) 14 Big Ten Women 457 12 Michigan (22-6) 10 Big Ten Women 405 13 Maryland (21-8) 11 Big Ten Women 379 14 Ohio State (23-6) 13 Big Ten Women 335 15 BYU (25-2) 17 West Coast Women 282 16 Kentucky (19-11) Southeastern Women 231 17 Virginia Tech (23-9) 21 Atlantic Coast Women 229 18 North Carolina (23-6) 16 Atlantic Coast Women 227 19 Tennessee (23-8) 18 Southeastern Women 215 20 Arizona (20-7) 14 Pacific 12 Women 214 21 Oklahoma (23-7) 19 Big 12 Women 167 22 Notre Dame (22-8) 20 Atlantic Coast Women 164 23 Florida Gulf Coast (27-2) 22 Atlantic Sun Women 130 24 Princeton (22-4) Ivy Women 44 25 UCF (22-3) American Athletic Women 42

Others receiving votes:

Villanova 32, Miami (FL) 24, Ole Miss 22, Colorado 12, Georgia Tech 9, Georgia 7, Toledo 7, Florida 7, Nebraska 4, Oregon 3, Kansas 3, Utah 2, IUPUI 1