Women’s Basketball Remains In AP Top 10

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball team remained in the AP Top-10, coming in as the No. 9 team in the country in this week’s poll.
LSU will likely host first and second round games inside the PMAC for the first time since 2014. The Tigers were a No. 7 seed that year, but to find the last time LSU was one of the Top-16 seeds one would have to go back to 2008 when LSU was the No. 2 seed in the Oklahoma City Regional.
The 2022 championship will be the first to have 68 teams. First Four games will be played on Wednesday, March 16, and Thursday, March 17, at four of the top 16 host sites. First- and second-round games will be played Friday, March 18, through Monday, March 21, at the top 16 seeds.
Regional games will be played March 25-28, with Greensboro, North Carolina (Greensboro Coliseum) and Spokane, Washington (Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena) hosting regional semifinal and final games on March 25 and 27, while Bridgeport, Connecticut (Webster Bank Arena) and Wichita, Kansas (Intrust Bank Arena) will host March 26 and 28.
The Selection Show will be this Sunday at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN.
AP Poll – March 7, 2022
|RANK
|TEAM
|PV RANK
|CONFERENCE
|POINTS
|1
|South Carolina (29-2)
|1
|Southeastern Women
|735 (17)
|2
|Stanford (28-3)
|2
|Pacific 12 Women
|729 (11)
|3
|North Carolina State (29-3)
|3
|Atlantic Coast Women
|696 (2)
|4
|Baylor (25-5)
|5
|Big 12 Women
|654
|5
|Louisville (25-4)
|4
|Atlantic Coast Women
|608
|6
|Connecticut (24-5)
|7
|Big East Women
|601
|7
|Texas (23-6)
|9
|Big 12 Women
|540
|8
|Iowa (23-7)
|12
|Big Ten Women
|537
|9
|LSU (25-5)
|6
|Southeastern Women
|512
|10
|Iowa State (25-5)
|8
|Big 12 Women
|484
|11
|Indiana (22-8)
|14
|Big Ten Women
|457
|12
|Michigan (22-6)
|10
|Big Ten Women
|405
|13
|Maryland (21-8)
|11
|Big Ten Women
|379
|14
|Ohio State (23-6)
|13
|Big Ten Women
|335
|15
|BYU (25-2)
|17
|West Coast Women
|282
|16
|Kentucky (19-11)
|Southeastern Women
|231
|17
|Virginia Tech (23-9)
|21
|Atlantic Coast Women
|229
|18
|North Carolina (23-6)
|16
|Atlantic Coast Women
|227
|19
|Tennessee (23-8)
|18
|Southeastern Women
|215
|20
|Arizona (20-7)
|14
|Pacific 12 Women
|214
|21
|Oklahoma (23-7)
|19
|Big 12 Women
|167
|22
|Notre Dame (22-8)
|20
|Atlantic Coast Women
|164
|23
|Florida Gulf Coast (27-2)
|22
|Atlantic Sun Women
|130
|24
|Princeton (22-4)
|Ivy Women
|44
|25
|UCF (22-3)
|American Athletic Women
|42
Others receiving votes:
Villanova 32, Miami (FL) 24, Ole Miss 22, Colorado 12, Georgia Tech 9, Georgia 7, Toledo 7, Florida 7, Nebraska 4, Oregon 3, Kansas 3, Utah 2, IUPUI 1