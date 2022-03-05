LSU, Central Connecticut State Game Upgraded to SEC Network

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU softball’s 2:30 p.m. game on Sunday, March 6 against Central Connecticut State that was originally scheduled to be broadcast on SECN+ has been upgraded to the SEC Network.

Sunday’s noon game against Louisiana Tech will also be played on SEC Network as originally scheduled, bringing the Tigers national televised count to 18 in the 2022 season.

Directly support LSU Softball by joining the Diamondbackers today!

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can also follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball on Instagram and Twitter.