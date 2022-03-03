T&F Taking Sixteen Athletes to NCAA Indoor Championships

Baton Rouge, La. – Sixteen LSU athletes from the track and field team have been selected to represent the Tigers at the 2022 NCAA Indoor Championships. The final collegiate indoor meet of the season will take place March 11-12 in Birmingham, Ala., at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

The LSU women are currently ranked No. 4 in the NCAA and are qualified to compete in a total of 11 events. Alia Armstrong headlines LSU’s entries as she is the top ranked athlete in two events – the 60 meters (7.11) and 60 meter hurdles (7.81). Favour Ofili will be quite busy herself as she has hopes of scoring in multiple events for the Tigers in the 60 meters and 200 meters; she’ll also be on the 4×400 meter relay.

Amber Anning (400 meters), Katy-Ann McDonald (800 meters), and Abigail O’Donoghue (high jump) all had season bests at the SEC meet to officially qualify for the NCAA meet. Other field event athletes that are qualified on the women’s side are Nyagoa Bayak (high jump) and Lisa Gunnarsson (pole vault). Gunnarsson is the two-time reigning NCAA champion after winning indoor and outdoor national titles a year ago. Leah Phillips will compete individually in the 60 meter hurdles alongside her teammate, Armstrong.

The LSU 4×400 meter relay of Anning, Michaela Rose, Garriel White, and Ofili ran a season best of 3:32.46 at the SEC Championships to qualify for the national meet. Symone Mason and Phillips will serve as the alternates for that relay if needed.

The men’s squad, currently ranked No. 21, has five individual entries in the event. 2021 First Team All-Americans Eric Edwards Jr. (60m hurdles), Sean Dixon-Bodie (triple jump), and John Meyer (shot put) have all qualified in their respective events and will be joined by teammates Davis Bove (mile) and Apalos Edwards (triple jump) as well.

For all pertinent info regarding the 2022 NCAA Indoor Championships, visit ncaa.com.

