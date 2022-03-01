Stone Posts 2-under round at Darius Rucker; T7 Through 36 Holes

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, South Carolina – LSU junior golfer Latanna Stone fired a 2-under par round of 69 to move into the top 10 after two rounds of the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate at the Long Cove Club here Tuesday afternoon.

Stone had a four-birdie round and is now back at even par on the par 71 layout at 142 for 36 holes.

She is just three shots off the lead of Calynne Rosholt of Arizona State who was also 2-under for the day and at 3-under 139 for 36 holes (70-69). Carolina Lopez-Chacarra of Wake Forest is at 2-under 140 along with Bohyun Park of Texas (70-70) with Polly Mack of Alabama (73-68), Sara Koushkova of Texas (72-69) and Alexandra Forsterling of Arizona State (70-71) at 1-under 141.

Stone was 2-over on the opening round Monday with a 73 but came back after an early double bogey in Tuesday’s round with birdies at the 5th, 10th, 11th and 17th holes to get to 2-under in the round.

As a team, the Tigers posted a 17-over round of 301 and stands at 24-over 592 (291-301) for 36 holes. LSU is tied for ninth with Georgia.

Along with Stone’s 69, LSU players recorded a 5-over 76 from Ingrid Lindblad, a 76 from Jessica Bailey and 79s from Carla Tejedo Mulet and Elsa Svensson.

Wake Forest has the tournament lead at 3-over par 571 after a 4-under round of 280, an 11-shot improvement from their first round. Wake is six shots up on Arizona State at +9 with Baylor at +10 and Texas and Alabama tied for fourth at +11.

The third round is set for Wednesday with the live telecast beginning on the Golf Channel with College Central at 1 p.m. CT. LSU will tee off hole 1 at 8:40 a.m. CT. Live scoring of the final round can be found at Golfstat.com.

Darius Rucker Intercollegiate (Par 284-568)

1 Wake Forest 291-280 – 571 +3; 2. Arizona State 292-285 – 577 +9; 3. Baylor 287-291 – 578 +10; T4 Texas 289-290, Alabama 290-289 – 579 +11; 6. Auburn 298-285 – 583 +15; 7. South Carolina 303-284 –587 +19; Arkansas 295-294 – 589 +21; T9 Georgia 294-298, LSU 291-301 – 592 +24; 11. Vanderbilt 295-299 – 594 +26; 12. Duke 301-294 – 595 +27; T13 Kentucky 303-293, Northwestern 296-300 – 596 +28; 15. North Carolina 302-297 – 599 +31; 16. Furman 296-307 – 603 +35; 17. Louisville 301-305 – 606 +38.

LSU Individual Scores (Par 71-142)

T7 Latanna Stone 73-69 – 142 E

T42 Ingrid Lindblad 74-76 – 150 +8

T50 Carla Tejedo Mulet 72-79 – 151 +9

T50 Elsa Svensson 72-79 – 151 +9

T75 Jessica Bailey 78-77 – 155 +13