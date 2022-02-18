T&F Wins 10 Event Titles To Close Out Indoor Regular Season

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU track and field program closed out the 2022 indoor regular season with 10 event titles on Friday at the Carl Maddox Field House as they hosted the LSU Twilight meet.

Final Results

Morgan Smalls picked up two event titles on the day. She won the long jump with a leap of 20’ 6.25” (6.25 meters) and then proceeded to compete in the high jump where she cleared a bar of 5’ 8.50” (1.74 meters) to claim the victory in that event. Serena Bolden placed second in long jump behind Smalls with a personal best mark of 20’ 3.50” (6.18 meters).

The distance squad had four wins on the day with Adele Broussard in the mile (5:08.80), Garrett Hamilton in the 800 meters (1:59.76/PR), Callie Hardy in the 3,000 meters (9:59.84/PR), and Will Dart in the 3,000 meters (8:29.72/PR). The LSU women took the top five spots in the mile with Carly Nicholson placing second (5:13.23/PR), Molly McHale in third (5:14.66/PR), Hailey Day in fourth (5:18.98/PR), and Breanna Bernard in fifth (5:42.78/PR).

The same was the case for the 3,000 meters as the LSU men took the top six spots in their race, and the LSU women captured top-four finishes in their race. On the men’s side it went Jackson Martingayle (8:30.03/2nd), Cade Martin (8:38.35/3rd), Adam Wise (8:38.97/4th/PR), Evan Pardo (8:42.43/5th/PR), and Jack Wallace (8:45.29/6th/PR). The additional top four finishers for the women in the 3,000 meters were Sophie Martin (2nd/10:04.93/PR), Doria Martingayle (3rd/10:14.46/PR), and Gwyneth Hughes (4th/10:36.11/PR).

Leah Phillips won the 60 meter hurdles with a time of 8.18, and Tionna Beard-Brown claimed the win in the women’s 60 meter dash with a season best of 7.32. Teammate Symone Mason placed second in the 60 meters with a time of 7.33 just behind Beard-Brown. On the men’s side, Dorian Camel took second in the men’s 60 with a time of 6.74.

In other field events. Lisa Gunnarsson (14’/4.31 meters) and Johanna Duplantis (11’ 6.25”/3.51 meters) finished in first and second place in the pole vault. Kyndal McKnight won her third event title of the season with a triple jump of 42’ 4.75” (12.92 meters).

Other podium finishes on the day for LSU came from Jon Nerdal in the weight throw (season best of 68’ 0.25”/20.73 meters), Amber Hart in the shot put (51’ 5.50”/15.68 meters), Brock Meyer in the pole vault (15’ 3.50”/4.66 meters), Ji’eem Bullock in the long jump (24’ 10.50”/7.58 meters/PR) and Ronnie Rounds in the high jump (6’ 5”/1.96 meters).

Up Next

LSU will open up the indoor postseason with a trip to Texas A&M for the SEC Indoor Championships (Feb. 25-26).

