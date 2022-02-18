Shop
Beach Volleyball

LSU Beach Volleyball To Stream Home Matches On VSN

BATON ROUGE – All LSU Beach Volleyball home matches during the 2022 season will be streamed live through Varsity Sports Now, beginning with the Feb. 19 Purple vs. Gold Scrimmage.

VSN will provide live streams with announcers for Courts 1-5 during all of LSU’s home matches. Fans can subscribe to VSN by visiting www.varsitysportsnow.com to be able to watch LSU Beach Volleyball on every court.

Visit LSUsports.net/beachvolleyball to view the 2022 schedule.

LSU is looking to continue its success from the previous seasons, although the roster will look different. LSU came in at No. 5 in the AVCA Preseason Poll.

Kelli Greene-Agnew and Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope are the only two players who saw significant time in the lineup last season, but Grace Seits, Reilly Allred, Ellie Shank, Lara Boos and Allison are all players with lineup experience. The Tigers will also look for an immediate impact from newcomers Holly Carlton, Bella Bauman, Hannah Brister and Kylie Deberg.

