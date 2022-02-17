Six Tigers Qualify for Finals on Day 3 of SEC Championships

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Three LSU swimmers and three divers qualified for Thursday’s final session at the 2022 SEC Championships inside the Jones Aquatic Center on the University of Tennessee’s campus.

To begin the morning, Jolee Liles competed in the 400-yard individual medley, claiming 21st place in the prelims. Her time of 4:17.62 qualified her for the ‘C’ final.

In the last event of the morning, Katarina Milutinovich and Reagan Osborne both qualified for a final in the 200-yard freestyle. Milutinovich qualified for the ‘B’ final with a time of 1:46.48, placing 12th, while Osborne claimed 18th place and a spot in the ‘C’ final with a time of 1:46.82.

On the boards, three LSU divers qualified for the three-meter springboard final. Chiara Pellacani led the way with a fifth-place finish and a final score of 316.80. Right behind her was Helle Tuxen, who finished in sixth place with a final score of 312.45. Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant rounded out the Tigers’ impressive prelim session with an eighth-place finish and a final score of 306.65.

ORDER OF EVENTS

Thursday, February 17

400 IM Final

100 Fly Final

200 Free Final

Women’s Three Meter Final

LIVE VIDEO

The SEC Swimming and Diving Championships will be streamed on the SEC Network+.

LIVE STATS

Diving: lsul.su/3uKcEJy

Swimming results can be found on MeetMobile