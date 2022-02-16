Curry Clears NCAA 'A' Standard, Breaks 50-Free School Record; Bridges Breaks 500-Free School Record

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – LSU swimmer Brooks Curry, who swam a blistering split of 18.14 Tuesday in the 200-yard medley relay, matched his intensity Wednesday morning by breaking his own school record in the 50-free with a time of 18.93. His previous time was recorded at the 2021 SEC Championships, where he clocked an 18.97.

Brooks cleared the ‘A’ standard of 18.96, which automatically punched his ticket to the NCAA Championships in Atlanta, his hometown.

Jenna Bridges, an impressive freshman for this year’s squad, has continued to improve during her first season in the purple and gold. At her first SEC Championships, she jumped into LSU’s all-time top-10 list in the 500-free and currently sits atop the group. In the prelims, she swam a time of 4:44.66, which is over a full second faster than the previous record-holder, Devon Dabney’s 4:45.89.

IN THE POOL

To start the morning session, the women and men competed in the 500-yard free. Bridges qualified for the ‘B’ final, placing 10th with her program-best 4:44.66. Jolee Liles finished in 25th and will serve as the first alternate after clocking in a time of 4:47.95. Allison Tomsuden finished in 47th place with a time of 4:53.93, and Reagan Sweeney claimed 48th place with a time of 4:54.93.

For the men, Ryan Warmbier nabbed 42nd place with a time of 4:27.08, Isak Vikstrom claimed 44th place with a time of 4:29.04 and Joel Thompson placed 46th with a time of 4:30.64. To round it out on the event, Gavin Rogers finished in 47th place with a time of 4:36.58, Julian Norman placed 49th with a time of 4:39.58 and Brendan Hausdorf claimed 50th place with a time of 4:40.12.

In the 200-yard IM for the women, Hannah Bellina led the way for the Tigers, finishing in 31st place with a time of 2:01.18, which was a personal best. Maddie Clifton followed suit with a 35th-place finish with a time of 2:01.71, while Allie McDaid finished in 61st place with a time of 2:05.94 and Abby Maoz placed 65th with a time of 2:11.16.

For the men, Emil Hassling moved into the top-2 of LSU’s all-time top-10 list for the event, finishing 15th with a time of 1:44.99. This time qualified Hassling for the evening session’s ‘B’ final.

To close out the event’s results, Griffin Curtis finished in 32nd place with a time of 1:47.13, Mitch Mason placed 35th with a time of 1:47.45, and David Boylan claimed 41st place with a time of 1:48.41.

To close out the swimming events, athletes competed in the 50-yard free. For the women, Katarina Milutinovich qualified for the ‘C’ final with a time of 22.42. Her time climbed in the all-time top-10 list for the event from 10th to fifth.

Additionally, for the women, Natalie Kucsan’s No. 10 time on LSU’s all-time top-10 list placed her in the 30th slot with a time of 20.70. Maddie Howell claimed 40th place with a time of 23.04, Peyton Curry placed 42nd with a time of 23.08 and Reagan Osborne finished in 44th place with a time of 23.22. Emily Pawlaski, Sarah Grace Thompson and Emilie Boll finished in respective places of 52nd, 54th and 61st. Jadyn Jannasch rounded out the women’s times with a 68th-place finishing time of 25.18.

To go along with Brooks’ school record and ‘A’ final qualifying time, Jack Jannasch placed 36th with a time of 20.13. Spencer Adrian finished in 40th place with a time of 20.26, Nick Toepfer finished in 52nd place with a time of 20.51 and Tommy Spradley claimed 58th place with a time of 21.09.

Ezra Dickerson and Aaron Parrott closed out the Tigers’ 50-free efforts with placements of 62nd and 65th, respectively.

ON THE BOARDS

Juan Celaya-Hernandez, who is the 2022 SEC Champion on three-meter, qualified for the one-meter springboard final with a second-place finishing score of 356.90. Adrian Abadia matched his efforts from Tuesday, like Celaya-Hernandez, finishing in fifth place with a score of 343.50.

Zayne Danielewicz finished in 27th place with a final score of 253.25.

ORDER OF EVENTS (START: 4:30 p.m. CT)

Evening Session:

200 Free Relay

500 Free Final

200 IM Final

50 Free Final

Men’s 1 Meter Final

LIVE VIDEO

Evening: lsul.su/3HXEFkA

LIVE STATS

Diving: lsul.su/3uKcEJy

Swimming Results can be found on MeetMobile