Cross Country Has 20 Named To 2021 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll

Birmingham, Ala. – Twenty representatives from the LSU cross country team were named to the 2021 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll, the Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey announced on Tuesday.

The 2021 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll includes the sports of cross country, football, soccer and volleyball. It is based on grades from the 2021 Spring, Summer and Fall terms.

Honorees from LSU cross country were: Davis Bove, Will Dart, Garrett Hamilton, Cade Martin, Jackson Martingayle, Adam Wise, Breanna Bernard, Adele Broussard, Hannah Carroll, Amber Desselle, Annie Fink, Gwyneth Hughes, Ashley LaJocies, Shanya Luna, Katy-Ann McDonald, Molly McHale, Julia Palin, Lorena Rangel, Shelby Spoor, and Alicia Stamey.

Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll. The following criteria will be followed: (1) A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. (2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll. (3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons. (4) Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. (5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.