Tigers Ranked No. 14 in USA Today/NFCA Division I Softball Preseason Poll

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The LSU Softball team is ranked No. 14 in the 2022 USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Preseason Coaches Poll released Tuesday morning.

The Tigers earned 361 points and is one of eight ranked teams in the SEC, including six in the top 15 and three in the top 10. The Tigers have 10 opponents on their 2022 schedule who are ranked in this preseason poll, including six in the top 10.

The Fighting Tigers have remained a nationally ranked team since the end of the 2014 season. LSU finished the 2021 campaign with a 35-22 record in what was the toughest strength of schedule among those who played a full season.

The Tigers return 19 letter winners from last season’s roster, highlighted by 2021 NFCA All-American and SEC Newcomer of the Year Taylor Pleasants who concluded the year with a .316 batting average, 56 hits, 49 RBI, 37 runs and 13 home runs. In addition to Pleasants, NFCA All-American and 2021 All-SEC Defensive Team selection Shelbi Sunseri returns as a fifth-year senior along with last season’s starting pitcher Ali Kilponen.

LSU will open the 2022 season with the Tiger Classic, playing host to South Alabama, Illinois and Central Arkansas on Feb. 11-13.

Rank, School (First-Place Votes), Points, 2021 Record, Final 2021 Ranking

Oklahoma (32), 800 pts, 56-4, No. 1 Alabama, 758 pts, 52-9, No. 3 UCLA, 700 pts, 47-7, No. 5 Florida State, 696 pts, 49-13-1, No. 2 Oklahoma State, 680 pts, 48-12, No. 6 Florida, 601 pts, 45-11, No. 9 Washington, 571 pts, 45-14, No. 10 Arkansas, 515 pts, 43-11, No. 11 Arizona, 499 pts, 41-15, No. 7 Texas, 491 pts, 43-14, No. 12 Missouri, 421 pts, 42-17, No. 13 Georgia, 416 pts, 34-23, No. 8 Virginia Tech, 385 pts, 37-15, No. 14 LSU, 361 pts, 35-22, No. 15 Clemson, 346 pts, 44-8, No. 18 Michigan, 321 pts, 38-8, No. 19 James Madison, 286 pts, 41-4, No. 4 Oregon, 282 pts, 40-17, No. 17 Kentucky, 278 pts, 43-16, No. 16 Duke, 275 pts, 44-12, No. 20 Arizona State, 185 pts, 33-16, No. 21 Tennessee, 178 pts, 42-15, No. 23 Louisiana, 128 pts, 47-12, No. 22 Liberty, 62 pts, 44-15, No. 25 Wichita State, 59 pts, 41-13-1, No. 24

Others receiving votes: UCF (21), Minnesota (19), Northwestern (14), Notre Dame (14), Ole Miss (8), Iowa State (4), Stanford (4), Alabama State (1), BYU (1), Fresno State (1), Mississippi State (1).

