Women’s Basketball To Be Featured On SEC Inside Monday at 8:30 p.m. CT

BATON ROUGE – SEC Inside will feature the LSU Women’s Basketball program Monday night at 8:30 p.m. CT on the SEC Network during a 30-minute episode that features behind the scenes access of the Tigers.

The episode was filmed during the week when LSU earned thrilling wins over Missouri in overtime and Vanderbilt. Head Coach Kim Mulkey is featured in the episode mic’d up at practice with her team and the show will feature other behind the scenes access that gives insight into the program during Coach Mulkey’s first season in Baton Rouge.