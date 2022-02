Women’s Basketball Ranked No. 15 in AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball team came in at No. 15 in Monday’s AP Poll and is ranked for the ninth week in a row.

The Tigers rebounded at home on Sunday with a nine-point win over Kentucky after falling earlier in the week at Arkansas.

LSU does not play again until next Monday at Ole Miss at 6 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.

AP Poll – January 31, 2022

RANK TEAM PV RANK CONFERENCE POINTS 1 South Carolina (20-1) 1 Southeastern Women 748 (29) 2 Stanford (16-3) 2 Pacific 12 Women 713 3 North Carolina State (19-2) 3 Atlantic Coast Women 698 (1) 4 Louisville (18-2) 5 Atlantic Coast Women 657 5 Indiana (14-2) 6 Big Ten Women 613 6 Michigan (18-2) 7 Big Ten Women 606 7 Tennessee (18-2) 4 Southeastern Women 564 8 Arizona (15-3) 8 Pacific 12 Women 540 9 Baylor (15-4) 11 Big 12 Women 466 10 Connecticut (13-4) 10 Big East Women 449 11 Iowa State (18-3) 13 Big 12 Women 396 12 Georgia Tech (17-4) 14 Atlantic Coast Women 381 13 Texas (15-4) 9 Big 12 Women 367 14 Georgia (16-4) 15 Southeastern Women 352 15 LSU (18-4) 12 Southeastern Women 322 16 BYU (18-1) 16 West Coast Women 313 17 Maryland (15-6) 17 Big Ten Women 288 18 Oklahoma (18-3) 18 Big 12 Women 287 19 Oregon (14-5) 19 Pacific 12 Women 226 20 Notre Dame (16-4) 20 Atlantic Coast Women 195 21 Iowa (14-4) 23 Big Ten Women 132 22 Florida Gulf Coast (19-1) Atlantic Sun Women 105 23 Ohio State (15-4) 22 Big Ten Women 85 24 North Carolina (16-4) Atlantic Coast Women 66 25 Kansas State (16-5) 25 Big 12 Women 60

Others receiving votes:

Duke 39, Ole Miss 23, Virginia Tech 22, DePaul 14, Florida 9, Nebraska 8, Arkansas 3, Creighton 1, Dayton 1, Gonzaga 1