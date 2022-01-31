'Will Wade Unfiltered' Returns Thursday At Walk-On's

BATON ROUGE – After a rousing debut, “Will Wade Unfiltered” returns this Thursday (Feb. 3) at Walk-Ons Sports Bistreaux at 3838 Burbank Dr.

The February edition will feature Coach Will Wade and LSU Athletics’ Strategic Communications/Digital Media Writer Cody Worsham taking fans on a free-wheeling look at the LSU Basketball program and college basketball in general.

Also, it is an audience participation program that fans can ask the Coach his thoughts about his team and his program.

Walk-Ons will have a buffet that fans will be charged $15 plus tax for and attendees are asked to enter through the back bar area glass door where money for the buffet will be collected. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and the program will start at approximately 12:15 p.m.

Tiger fans, including students are invited to join the “Unfiltered” discussion.