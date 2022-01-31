Basketball Tigers Remained Ranked For Ninth Straight Week

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers basketball team, 16-5, remained ranked for the ninth straight week, coming in at No. 25 in both the Associated Press media poll and the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA Today Sports.

LSU hosts Ole Miss Tuesday night at 8 p.m. in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Tickets are available at the LSU Athletics Ticket Office and online at LSUTix.net.

ASSOCIATED PRESS MEDIA POLL

First place votes in ( )

RANK/TEAM/Pts/Last Week

1/Auburn (20-1)/1508 (49)/1

2/Gonzaga (17-2)/1475 (12)/2

3/UCLA (16-2)/1,338/7

4/Purdue (18-3)/1,282/6

5/Kentucky (17-4)/1,195/12

6/Houston (18-2)/1,164/7

7/Arizona (17-2)/1,159/3

8/Baylor (18-3)/1,141/4

9/Duke (17-3)/1,107/9

10/Kansas (17-3)/1,014/5

11/Wisconsin (17-3)/938/11

12/Villanova (16-5)/807/14

13/Michigan State (16-4)/751/10

14/Texas Tech (16-5)/741/13

15/Providence (18-2)/709/17

16/Ohio State (13-5)/548/16

17/Connecticut (15-4)/483/20

18/Illinois (15-5)/445/24

19/USC (18-3)/337/15

20/Iowa State (16-5)/324/23

21/Xavier (15-5)/255/21

22/Tennessee (14-6)/234/18

23/Texas (16-5)/203/—

24/Marquette (15-7)/188/22

25/LSU (16-5)/180/19

Others receiving votes:

Alabama 97, Murray State 42, Saint Mary’s 32, Boise State 32, Miami (FL) 29, Indiana 22, Davidson 10, Arkansas 7, Iowa 6, Iona 6, TCU 4, Notre Dame 4, Loyola Chicago 4, Colorado State 3, Toledo 1

—

FERRIS MOWERS COACHES POLL powered by USA Today Sports

First place votes in ( )

Rank/Team/Pts/Last Week

T1/Gonzaga (17-2)/784 (16)/1

T1/Auburn (20-1)/784 (16)/2

3/Purdue (18-3)/691/6

4/UCLA (16-2)/647/8

5/Arizona (17-2)/618/3

6/Duke (17-3)/604/7

7/Kentucky (17-4)/595/13

8/Baylor (18-3)/584/4

9/Houston (18-2)/567/9

10/Kansas (17-3)/511/5

11/Wisconsin (17-3)/478/11

12/Villanova (16-5)/386/14

13/Michigan State (16-4)/405/10

14/Texas Tech (16-5)/386/14

15/Providence (18-2)/384/17

16/Ohio State (13-5)/296/16

17/Connecticut (15-4)/260/19

18/Illinois (15-5)/256/19

19/USC (18-3)/199/15

20/Tennessee (14-6)/147/20

21/Texas (16-5)/134/25

22/Iowa State (16-5)/129/24

23/Xavier (15-5)/113/23

24/Marquette (15-7)/80/—

25/LSU (16-5)/78/18

Others receiving votes:

Alabama 39; Boise St. 27; Saint Mary’s 22; Colorado St. 22; Miami-Florida 19; Indiana 16; Texas Christian 10; Murray St. 9; Wake Forest 8; Davidson 8; Iowa 7; Florida State 7; Seton Hall 5; Notre Dame 3; Arkansas 3; Wyoming 1; Toledo 1; Oregon 1; Oklahoma 1.