No. 21 LSU Defeated by No. 20 Tennessee, 4-0

Columbus, OH – The No. 21-ranked LSU women’s tennis team (0-1) were defeated by the No. 20 Tennessee Lady Volunteers (3-0) by a score of 4-0 on Saturday afternoon inside the Ty Tucker Tennis Center.

Doubles Results

Rebeka Mertena and Elza Tomase opened doubles play with a strong win as they defeated juniors Maggie Cubitt and Nina Geissler by a score of 6-0 at the No. 2 doubles.

The Lady Volunteers clinched the doubles point with a win at No. 1 as Tenika McGiffin and Daria Kuczer held off a late surge from the No. 25-ranked duo of Taylor Bridges and Ena Babic to win 6-3.

Singles Results

Kuczer struck first in singles play as she defeated Bridges at the No. 4 singles by a score of 6-1, 6-0 to make it 2-0 on the afternoon.

The lead was extended to 3-0 in the match after No. 56 Tomase claimed a ranked win as she defeated No. 95 Babic 6-2, 6-0 at the No. 3 spot.

Tennessee clinched the 4-0 match victory at the No. 2 as No. 14 Mertena claimed a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Cubitt.

Up Next

No. 21 LSU will turn around and take on No. 24 Oklahoma State at 9 a.m. CT on Sunday, January 30. Fans can access the links to live stats and video on the tournament homepage and can follow the action live on Twitter, @lsuwten.

#20 Tennessee 4, #21 LSU 0

Singles competition

#54 Safiya Carrington (LSU) vs. #41 Tenika McGiffin (TENN) 3-6, 2-3, unfinished

#14 Rebeka Mertena (TENN) def. Maggie Cubitt (LSU) 6-1, 6-1

#56 Elza Tomase (TENN) def. #92 Ena Babic (LSU) 6-2, 6-0

Daria Kuczer (TENN) def. Taylor Bridges (LSU) 6-1, 6-0

Nina Geissler (LSU) vs. Eleonora Molinaro (TENN) 4-6, 2-1, unfinished

Mia Rabinowitz (LSU) vs. Esther Adeshina (TENN) 6-4, 1-2, unfinished

Doubles competition

Tenika McGiffin/Daria Kuczer (TENN) def. #25 Taylor Bridges/Ena Babic (LSU) 6-3

Rebeka Mertena/Elza Tomase (TENN) def. Maggie Cubitt/Nina Geissler (LSU) 6-0

Safiya Carrington/Rania Azziz (LSU) vs. Esther Adeshina/Eleonora Molinaro (TENN) 4-5, unfinished