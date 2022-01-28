O’Donoghue, Ofili Win Event Titles on Day 1 of Razorback Invitational

Fayetteville, Ark. – LSU track and field opened competition at the Razorback Invitational on Friday night at the Randal Tyson Track Center. Abigail O’Donoghue and Favour Ofili won events titles in the high jump and 200 meter dash, respectively.

Day One Results

Abigail O’Donoghue’s win was her first of the 2022 season and it came alongside a season best. O’Donoghue cleared heights of 5’ 8.75” (1.75 meters), 5’ 10.75” (1.80 meters), 6’ (1.83 meters), and 6’ 1.25” (1.86 meters) without missing en route to the victory. The clearance of 6’ 1.25” ranks as the second best in the NCAA this season. O’Donoghue tried to clear what would have been a personal best and LSU school record of 6’ 2.75” (1.90 meters), but retired from the event after one miss at the height.

Nyagoa Bayak went up and over a season’s best of 6’ (1.83 meters) to place second in the event with the eighth best clearance in the NCAA this season, and Morgan Smalls notched a mark of 5’ 10.75” (1.80 meters) to place fourth. Smalls’ clearance of 5’ 10.75” enters her name into the LSU record book at the No. 9 spot alongside Hareldau Argyle. O’Donoghue (No. 1/6’ 2.25”) and Bayak (No. 6/6’ 0.50”) also are in the LSU top 10 from previous performances.

Ofili was the top finisher in the 200 meters in a field of 49 runners. Ofili circled the 200 meter track once in a time of 22.80 seconds to win the her heat and the event in what wound up being the third fastest time of the year this season in the NCAA; Ofili was the only runner in the field to crack 23 seconds.

.@FavOfili clocks a time of 22.80 in the 200 meters to win the event! That time ranks as the third fastest in the NCAA this season.#GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/2wkq7aqYt0 — LSU Track & Field (@LSUTrackField) January 29, 2022

Alia Armstrong (23.76) and Leah Phillips (23.99) both registered personal bests in the event to finish 12th and 17th, respectively. Symone Mason placed 16th with a time of 23.90.

Serena Bolden earned a podium finish in the women’s long jump with the best jump of her indoor career. She leapt out to a mark of 19’ 10.25” (6.05 meters) on her sixth and final jump of the event to move up into third place. Ji’eem Bullock took eighth place in the men’s long jump with a mark of 25’ 5.75” (7.46 meters).

Freshman Dyllon Nimmers ran a career best time of 1:20.98 in the 600 meter run to place eighth in his event, and throwers Jon Nerdal and Jake Norris finished seventh and eighth with throws of 65’ 7.50” (20.00 meters) and 65’ 7” (19.99 meters).

Up Next

The Tigers continue action at the Razorback Invitational on Saturday. Will Dart, Cade Martin, and Jackson Martingayle will get day two of action started for LSU at 11 a.m. CT in the 3,000 meter run. A full competition guide for Saturday can be viewed below. The meet will also be streamed on SECN+ beginning at 12:30 p.m. CT.

Saturday Live Stream | Competition Guide

