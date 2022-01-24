Women’s Basketball Ranked No. 12 in AP Poll
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball team (17-3, 5-2 SEC) fell one spot to No. 12 in Monday’s AP Poll after dropping its only game of the week on Sunday by one point to Florida.
The Tigers are inside the AP Poll for the eighth consecutive week.
Khayla Pointer’s career-high 35 points was not enough to lift the Tigers over the Gators on Sunday, but LSU will have to opportunities to rebound this week with a Thursday matchup at Arkansas and a Sunday home game against Kentucky, who also lost to Florida last week. Both of LSU’s games this week will be televised on the SEC Network.
AP Poll – January 24, 2022
|RANK
|TEAM
|PV RANK
|CONFERENCE
|POINTS
|1
|South Carolina (17-1)
|1
|Southeastern Women
|748 (29)
|2
|Stanford (14-3)
|2
|Pacific 12 Women
|708
|3
|North Carolina State (18-2)
|4
|Atlantic Coast Women
|695 (1)
|4
|Tennessee (18-1)
|5
|Southeastern Women
|657
|5
|Louisville (16-2)
|3
|Atlantic Coast Women
|632
|6
|Indiana (14-2)
|6
|Big Ten Women
|605
|7
|Michigan (16-2)
|8
|Big Ten Women
|566
|8
|Arizona (14-2)
|10
|Pacific 12 Women
|538
|9
|Texas (14-3)
|15
|Big 12 Women
|426
|10
|Connecticut (11-4)
|9
|Big East Women
|424
|11
|Baylor (13-4)
|15
|Big 12 Women
|419
|12
|LSU (17-3)
|11
|Southeastern Women
|411
|13
|Iowa State (16-3)
|7
|Big 12 Women
|369
|14
|Georgia Tech (15-4)
|18
|Atlantic Coast Women
|350
|15
|Georgia (15-4)
|13
|Southeastern Women
|344
|16
|BYU (15-1)
|17
|West Coast Women
|302
|17
|Maryland (13-6)
|12
|Big Ten Women
|293
|18
|Oklahoma (16-3)
|14
|Big 12 Women
|186
|19
|Oregon (11-5)
|Pacific 12 Women
|155
|20
|Notre Dame (14-4)
|19
|Atlantic Coast Women
|154
|21
|Duke (13-4)
|21
|Atlantic Coast Women
|149
|22
|Ohio State (15-3)
|Big Ten Women
|116
|23
|Iowa (12-4)
|25
|Big Ten Women
|107
|24
|Kansas State (15-4)
|Big 12 Women
|93
|25
|Florida Gulf Coast (17-1)
|24
|Atlantic Sun Women
|90
Others receiving votes:
North Carolina 83, Virginia Tech 13, Florida 12, DePaul 4, UCLA 2, Missouri 2, Kansas 1