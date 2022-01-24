Shop
Men's Nike Slub Space-Dye Performance Hoodie T-Shirt
Men's Nike Slub Space-Dye Performance Hoodie T-Shirt $54.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Women's Basketball

Women’s Basketball Ranked No. 12 in AP Poll

Buy Tickets Fast Break Club +0
Women’s Basketball Ranked No. 12 in AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball team (17-3, 5-2 SEC) fell one spot to No. 12 in Monday’s AP Poll after dropping its only game of the week on Sunday by one point to Florida.

The Tigers are inside the AP Poll for the eighth consecutive week.

Khayla Pointer’s career-high 35 points was not enough to lift the Tigers over the Gators on Sunday, but LSU will have to opportunities to rebound this week with a Thursday matchup at Arkansas and a Sunday home game against Kentucky, who also lost to Florida last week. Both of LSU’s games this week will be televised on the SEC Network.

AP Poll – January 24, 2022

RANK TEAM PV RANK CONFERENCE POINTS
1 South Carolina (17-1) 1 Southeastern Women 748 (29)
2 Stanford (14-3) 2 Pacific 12 Women 708
3 North Carolina State (18-2) 4 Atlantic Coast Women 695 (1)
4 Tennessee (18-1) 5 Southeastern Women 657
5 Louisville (16-2) 3 Atlantic Coast Women 632
6 Indiana (14-2) 6 Big Ten Women 605
7 Michigan (16-2) 8 Big Ten Women 566
8 Arizona (14-2) 10 Pacific 12 Women 538
9 Texas (14-3) 15 Big 12 Women 426
10 Connecticut (11-4) 9 Big East Women 424
11 Baylor (13-4) 15 Big 12 Women 419
12 LSU (17-3) 11 Southeastern Women 411
13 Iowa State (16-3) 7 Big 12 Women 369
14 Georgia Tech (15-4) 18 Atlantic Coast Women 350
15 Georgia (15-4) 13 Southeastern Women 344
16 BYU (15-1) 17 West Coast Women 302
17 Maryland (13-6) 12 Big Ten Women 293
18 Oklahoma (16-3) 14 Big 12 Women 186
19 Oregon (11-5) Pacific 12 Women 155
20 Notre Dame (14-4) 19 Atlantic Coast Women 154
21 Duke (13-4) 21 Atlantic Coast Women 149
22 Ohio State (15-3) Big Ten Women 116
23 Iowa (12-4) 25 Big Ten Women 107
24 Kansas State (15-4) Big 12 Women 93
25 Florida Gulf Coast (17-1) 24 Atlantic Sun Women 90

Others receiving votes:

North Carolina 83, Virginia Tech 13, Florida 12, DePaul 4, UCLA 2, Missouri 2, Kansas 1

Related Stories

Women’s Basketball Ranked No. 11 in Coaches Poll

Women’s Basketball Ranked No. 11 in Coaches Poll

Inside LSU Basketball - Episode 4 (2022)

Inside LSU Basketball - Episode 4 (2022)

LSU Drops Battle On Road At Florida, 73-72

LSU Drops Battle On Road At Florida, 73-72