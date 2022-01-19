Gymnastics Sets New Season Ticket Record

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Gymnastics program has set a new record for season tickets sold with 7,351 seats reserved for the 2022 season, head coach Jay Clark announced Wednesday.

Since Clark joined the staff in 2013, LSU put a major emphasis on marketing the entire state of Louisiana and growing the program’s season ticket base. What started at 708 season ticket holders has transformed into the hottest ticket in Baton Rouge on Friday nights. LSU eclipsed 1,0000 season tickets for the first time in 2014 and nearly doubled to 2,045 in 2015. LSU saw an increase to 3,871 in 2016, 4,547 in 2017, 5,331 in 2018, 6,371 in 2019 and nearly hit 7,000 in 2020 with 6,912 tickets sold.

LSU fans and students have packed the PMAC in addition to purchasing season tickets. The Tigers have finished in the top four of average attendance nationally from 2016-20. LSU set the school record for average attendance with 12,009 fans per meet in 2018 to finish second in the country and No. 1 in the SEC for the first time in school history.

The Maravich Center has proved to be one of the top home-arena advantages in the country. Since 2012, LSU is 60-5 inside the PMAC, including a run of 35 straight wins from 2014-19.

The top-25 most attended meets in the PMAC have come since 2017 and LSU owns a record of 23-2. The program eclipsed 10,000 fans at a meet for the first time in 2015 against Florida. The record for a meet came against Alabama in 2018 with 13,729 fans, and LSU has filled the arena with more than 13,000 on four separate occasions.