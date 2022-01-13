Beach Signee Kate Baker Named Louisiana High School Player of the Year

CHICAGO — In its 37th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade announced LSU Beach Volleyball signee Kate Baker is the 2021-22 Gatorade Louisiana Volleyball Player of the Year.

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court, distinguishes Baker as Louisiana’s best high school volleyball player. Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Volleyball Player of the Year award to be announced in January, Baker joins an elite alumni association of state award-winners, including USA Volleyball players Kayla Banwarth (2006-07, Wahlert High School, Iowa), Alisha Glass (2005-06, Leland Public High School, Mich.), Jordan Larson (2004-05, Logan View High School, Neb.) and Foluke Akinradewo (2004-05, St. Thomas High School, Fla.).

The state’s returning Gatorade Player of the Year, the 5-foot-8 senior setter led Dominican to a 48-2 record and the Division I state championship this past season. Baker amassed 1,232 assists along with 401 digs, 202 kills, 70 service aces and 42 blocks while posting a kill percentage of .470 and a hitting percentage of .379. A two-time Division I state tournament MVP, Baker is also a two-time Division I Player of the Year and a 2021 American Volleyball Coaches Association Second Team All-American selection. She concluded her prep volleyball career with 3,973 assists, 1,565 digs and 842 kills.

A member of the Mu Alpha Theta mathematics honor society, Baker has volunteered locally as part of multiple fundraising campaigns to benefit the Henry Aucoin Foundation, which supports pediatric heart patients and their families. She has also maintained above a 4.0 GPA throughout high school.