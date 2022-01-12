LSU Volleyball Adds Inlow as Assistant Coach

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Volleyball adds Kevin Inlow as an assistant coach announced by head coach Tonya Johnson.

Inlow was previously the lead assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at the University of North Florida (UNF) for four seasons. In that time span, Inlow helped guide UNF to four ASUN Championship appearances, including consecutive ASUN Championship Semifinals appearances. In 2021 the Ospreys earned a trip to the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC) for the first time in school history as the team posted a 25-8 overall record, marking the winningest season in the program’s history as a Division I program. Inlow coached 10 all-conference selections, including four in 2021 and highlighted by consecutive ASUN Defensive Player of the Year honors for Rocio Moro.

“I am so excited for Kevin [Inlow] to join our staff,” said Johnson. “I had the pleasure of working with Kevin at Texas and he showed his dedication to winning, a strong work ethic and a great volleyball mind. He was vital in helping North Florida achieve its best season in school history and I cannot wait for him to bring that energy and ability to train to LSU.”

Prior to joining the staff at North Florida, Inlow spent six years as the manager and graduate assistant for the University of Texas volleyball team. With the Longhorns, Inlow was part of five NCAA Final Four appearances and three NCAA Finals. Inlow also served as an assistant coach with the USA Volleyball Junior National Team where they won gold in the Pan American Cup U20 event. He was also a volunteer for the women’s national team in 2015.

