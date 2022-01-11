Women’s Basketball Ranked No. 14 In Coaches Poll
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball team moved up two spots in Tuesday’s USA Today Coaches Poll to No. 14.
LSU moved up one spot to No. 12 in Monday’s AP Poll.
After battling valiantly against the top-ranked Gamecocks in front of the 15th largest LSU Women’s Basketball crowd in the PMAC ever (9,190) the Tigers showed the ability to bounce back with a dominating, 76-48, win on the road at Auburn Sunday for LSU’s second largest win over Auburn ever.
LSU must protect home court this week as the Tigers will host Missouri on Thursday at 7 p.m. and Vanderbilt at noon on Sunday.
USA Today Coaches Poll – January 11, 2021
1 South Carolina
2 Louisville
3 Stanford
4 NC State
5 Indiana
6 Tennessee
7 Arizona
8 Maryland
9 Iowa State
10 Michigan
11 Connecticut
12 Texas
13 Baylor
14 Louisiana State
15 Georgia
16 Georgia Tech
17 Brigham Young
18 North Carolina
19 Notre Dame
20 Kentucky
21 Duke
22 Colorado
23 Florida Gulf Coast
24 South Florida
25 Oklahoma
Dropped Out: No. 21 Iowa; No. 23 Texas A&M.
Receiving Votes: Iowa 75; Ohio St. 30; Nebraska 25; Kansas State 23; Texas A&M 16; Central Florida 12; Missouri St. 6; Massachusetts 3; Mississippi State 2; Mississippi 2; Oregon St. 1.