Women's Basketball

Women’s Basketball Ranked No. 14 In Coaches Poll

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball team moved up two spots in Tuesday’s USA Today Coaches Poll to No. 14.

LSU moved up one spot to No. 12 in Monday’s AP Poll.

After battling valiantly against the top-ranked Gamecocks in front of the 15th largest LSU Women’s Basketball crowd in the PMAC ever (9,190) the Tigers showed the ability to bounce back with a dominating, 76-48, win on the road at Auburn Sunday for LSU’s second largest win over Auburn ever.

LSU must protect home court this week as the Tigers will host Missouri on Thursday at 7 p.m. and Vanderbilt at noon on Sunday.

USA Today Coaches Poll – January 11, 2021

1          South Carolina

2          Louisville

3          Stanford

4          NC State

5          Indiana

6          Tennessee

7          Arizona

8          Maryland

9          Iowa State

10        Michigan

11        Connecticut

12        Texas

13        Baylor

14        Louisiana State

15        Georgia

16        Georgia Tech

17        Brigham Young

18        North Carolina

19        Notre Dame

20        Kentucky

21        Duke

22        Colorado

23        Florida Gulf Coast

24        South Florida

25        Oklahoma

Dropped Out: No. 21 Iowa; No. 23 Texas A&M.

Receiving Votes: Iowa 75; Ohio St. 30; Nebraska 25; Kansas State 23; Texas A&M 16; Central Florida 12; Missouri St. 6; Massachusetts 3; Mississippi State 2; Mississippi 2; Oregon St. 1.

