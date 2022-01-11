Women’s Basketball Ranked No. 14 In Coaches Poll

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball team moved up two spots in Tuesday’s USA Today Coaches Poll to No. 14.

LSU moved up one spot to No. 12 in Monday’s AP Poll.

After battling valiantly against the top-ranked Gamecocks in front of the 15th largest LSU Women’s Basketball crowd in the PMAC ever (9,190) the Tigers showed the ability to bounce back with a dominating, 76-48, win on the road at Auburn Sunday for LSU’s second largest win over Auburn ever.

LSU must protect home court this week as the Tigers will host Missouri on Thursday at 7 p.m. and Vanderbilt at noon on Sunday.

USA Today Coaches Poll – January 11, 2021

1 South Carolina

2 Louisville

3 Stanford

4 NC State

5 Indiana

6 Tennessee

7 Arizona

8 Maryland

9 Iowa State

10 Michigan

11 Connecticut

12 Texas

13 Baylor

14 Louisiana State

15 Georgia

16 Georgia Tech

17 Brigham Young

18 North Carolina

19 Notre Dame

20 Kentucky

21 Duke

22 Colorado

23 Florida Gulf Coast

24 South Florida

25 Oklahoma

Dropped Out: No. 21 Iowa; No. 23 Texas A&M.

Receiving Votes: Iowa 75; Ohio St. 30; Nebraska 25; Kansas State 23; Texas A&M 16; Central Florida 12; Missouri St. 6; Massachusetts 3; Mississippi State 2; Mississippi 2; Oregon St. 1.