Tigers Move Up Nine Spots in Both Polls

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers moved up nine spots in both national polls announced on Monday to No. 12 heading into Wednesday’s road game at Florida.

The Tigers and Gators will play at 6 p.m. at Exactech Arena at O’Connell Center in a game televised on ESPN2 and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

The Tigers are ranked in the AP poll for the sixth consecutive week. It is the highest ranking since LSU was 12th in the final AP poll of the 2019 season.

The nine-spot movement equaled the biggest movement in the AP poll since LSU moved from 25 to 16 from Feb. 7 to Feb. 14, 2000.

LSU defeated Kentucky (65-60) and Tennessee (79-67) last week in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. It was the fourth time in the last 40-plus years that LSU defeated two AP-ranked opponents in the same seven-day period.

Associated Press Media Poll

No./School/Record/Points/Last Week

1/Baylor/15-0/1525 (61)/1

2/Gonzaga/12-2/1440/4

3/UCLA/10-1/1376/5

4/Auburn/14-1/9

5/Southern California/13-0/7

6/Arizona/12-1/1144/8

7/Purdue/13-2/1130/3

8/Duke/12-2/1031/2

9/Kansas/12-2/1031/6

10/Michigan State/13-2/1011/10

11/Houston/14-2/949/12

12/LSU/14-1/889/21

13/Wisconsin/13-2/784/23

14/Villanova/11-4/682/19

15/Iowa State/13-2/648/11

16/Ohio State/10-3/510/13

17/Xavier/12-2/453/22

18/Kentucky/12-3/438/16

19/Texas Tech/11-3/373/25

20/Seton Hall/11-3/342/24

21/Texas/12-3/282/14

22/Tennessee/10-4/27718

23/Providence/14-2/250/16

24/Alabama/11-4/237/15

25/Illinois/11-3/208/25

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 122, Loyola Chicago 96, Miami 65, West Virginia 20, UConn 17, Indiana 12, Colorado St. 10, San Diego St. 9, Davidson 5, San Francisco 2, Iowa 2, BYU 2.

Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA Today Sports

No./School/Record/Points/Last Week

1/Baylor/15-0/800/32/1

2/Gonzaga/12-2/735/4

3/UCLA/10-1/702/5

4/Auburn/14-1/615/9

5/Purdue/13-2/606/3

6/Arizona/12-1/601/7

7/Southern California/13-0/595/8

8/Duke/12-2/590/2

9/Michigan State/13-2/558/10

10/Kansas/12-2/553/6

11/Houston/14-2/431/14

12/LSU/14-1/399/21

13/Wisconsin/13-2/391/23

14/Villanova/11-4/380/15

15/Ohio State/10-3/312/12

16/Iowa State/13-2/305/11

17/Kentucky/12-3/272/13

18/Seton Hall/11-3/22

19/Texas Tech/11-3/210

20/Providence/14-2/191/17

21/Xavier/12-2/190/24

22/Texas/12-3/154/16

23/Tennessee/10-4/131/18

24/Illinois/11-3/108/NR

25/Alabama/11-4/105/20

Other receiving votes: Miami-Florida 75; Colorado St. 64; Oklahoma 39; Loyola-Chicago 34; Connecticut 13; Indiana 6; Davidson 6; Brigham Young 5; West Virginia 4; Belmont 1.