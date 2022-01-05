Shop
Men's Arctic Camo OHT Military Appreciation Long Sleeve Hoodie Top
Men's Arctic Camo OHT Military Appreciation Long Sleeve Hoodie Top $54.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Men's Basketball

The Will Wade Show - Episode 5 (2021-22)

Ask a Question Mobile App Show Schedule Radio Affiliates Join the Tip-Off Club +0
The Will Wade Show - Episode 5 (2021-22)

The Will Wade Show

Mondays * | 7-8 p.m. CT | Live from TJ Ribs
(* dates subject to change)

2021-22 SCHEDULE OF SHOWS

Show #1: Monday, Nov. 29, 2021
Show #2: Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 * (due to home game on Tuesday)
Show #3: Monday, Dec. 20, 2021
Show #4: Monday, Dec. 27, 2021
Show #5: Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 * (due to home game on Tuesday)
Show #6: Monday, Jan. 10, 2022
Show #7: Monday, Jan. 17, 2022
Show #8: Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
Show #9: Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 * (due to home game on Tuesday)
Show #10: Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 * (due to away game on Tuesday)
Show #11: Monday, Feb. 14, 2022
Show #12: Monday, Feb. 21, 2022
Show #13: Monday, Feb. 28, 2022
Show #14: Monday, March 7, 2022

Ask A Question Show Schedule Archives Basketball Schedule Roster

Get the Mobile App

Listen to all LSU Sports Radio Network broadcast free in the LSU Sports Mobile App.

Download

    

Shop for Tickets

Single-game tickets and mini-plans for the 2021-22 season are currently available for purchase by calling (225) 578-0100 or purchasing online at LSUtix.net.

Find Tickets

 

 

Ask a Question

LSU Athletics Fan Questions presented by Bud Light

Have a question for the Head Coach or the Voice of the Tigers? Send it now and listen to the broadcast live in the LSU Sports Mobile App, on LSUsports.net/live, or on your local LSU Sports Radio Network affiliate.

On-Demand Archives

The Will Wade Show - Episode 2 (2021-22)
The Will Wade Show - Episode 2 (2021-22)
The Will Wade Show - Episode 1 (2021-22)
The Will Wade Show - Episode 1 (2021-22)

 

 

Related Stories

New 'Will Wade Unfiltered' Monthly Event Debuts Jan. 13

New 'Will Wade Unfiltered' Monthly Event Debuts Jan. 13

Gallery: Men's Basketball vs Kentucky

Gallery: Men's Basketball vs Kentucky

No. 21 LSU Downs No. 16 Kentucky, 65-60

No. 21 LSU Downs No. 16 Kentucky, 65-60

Tari Eason led LSU with 13 points.