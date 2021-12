BATON ROUGE – The Southeastern Conference and ESPN announced on Monday afternoon that the broadcast network for Wednesday’s basketball game between No. 16 LSU and No. 11 Auburn has been changed.

The game at Auburn Arena will now be telecast on ESPN2 instead of ESPNU. The game will remain at 6 p.m. CT.

The game will also be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network (Guaranty media flagship affiliate Eagle 98.1 FM in Baton Rouge).