Track & Field Has Two Earn Degrees

Baton Rouge, La. – Two athletes from the LSU track and field program earned their degrees from LSU on Friday morning.

Dorian Camel (sport administration) and Jacob Thornton (economics) are the two student-athletes earning their degrees.

Camel is a two-time All-American, three-time All-SEC performer, and a 2021 SEC champion in the 4×100 meter relay. Thornton never competed for LSU, but he served as a student assistant coach and even as a Facebook Live host for some LSU track and field meets.

For the full list of LSU student-athletes graduating this December, visit lsusports.com.

