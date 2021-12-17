Bannister, Foreman Earn LSU Degrees

BATON ROUGE, La. – Taylor Bannister and Whitney Foreman became LSU graduates Friday.

Bannister – who is a two-time All-American and the program’s all-time kills leader (1,902 kills), graduated with a bachelor’s degree in sports administration.

Foreman ends her career as a three-time SEC Academic Honor Roll selection and will receive a bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology with a minor in communications.

