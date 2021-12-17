Boot Up Podcast: 10-0 + Shareef O'Neal Exclusive Interview

The Tigers are 10-0 for the first time in two decades. Colonel Kent returns with a dispatch to set the table, then Cody and Harrison break down the Georgia Tech and Northwestern State games, highlight why Will Wade’s program is thriving, and discuss Xavier Pinson’s impact on the LSU offense.

After that, Shareef O’Neal (42:30) joins the podcast in an interview taped during the preseason. This week marked the three year anniversary of Shareef’s open heart surgery, and he opens up for the first time on the ups and downs on his road to recovery. Plus, we talk NIL and what he learned from his father, both in basketball and branding.