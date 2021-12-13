The Kim Mulkey Show - Episode 3

The Kim Mulkey Show

Tuesdays * | 7-8 p.m. CT | Live from TJ Ribs

(* dates subject to change)

2021-22 SCHEDULE OF SHOWS

Show #1: Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

Show #2: Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021

Show #3: Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 * (due to men’s game on Tuesday at 6 p.m.)

Show #4: Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 * (due to away game on Tuesday)

Show #5: Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021

Show #6: Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 * (due to men’s game on Tuesday at 6 p.m.)

Show #7: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022

Show #8: Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022

Show #9: Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022

Show #10: Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 * (due to men’s game on Tuesday at 8 p.m.)

Show #11: Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022

Show #12: Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022

Show #13: Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022

Show #14: Monday, Feb. 28 * OR Tuesday, March 1, 2022 (SEC Tournament travel to be considered; if Monday, air time 8 p.m. following The Will Wade Show)