December 2021 CCACSA Student-Athletes of the Month

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes (CCACSA) recognizes four student-athletes for their scholastic and community achievements each month. Student-athletes are chosen based on their commitment to academic success and for their devotion to volunteerism and service to the community.

Here are the December 2021 CCACSA’s staff Student-Athletes of the Month:

Serena Bolden: Senior, Women’s Track and Field, Springfield, Ill. (Political Science and Sociology)

Nominator – Jason Shaw, Director of Academic Affairs: “Serena is a very driven student who does a great job managing the demands of being a student and student-athlete. We always appreciate her upbeat attitude!”

Nominator – Jerrica Steward, Assistant Director: “Serena is an extremely hard worker and utilizes the academic center to excel in her studies. Serena is a double major and works extremely hard to achieve her goals. She always has wonderful attitude and exemplifies how important it is to balance being a student and an athlete.”

Cade Doughty: Junior, Baseball, Denham Springs, La. (Sport Administration)

Nominator – Taylor Dennehy, Assistant Director: “Cade has impressed everyone with the amazing work he has put in this semester. Cade challenged himself to take extra classes this semester and has done a great job balancing school and baseball. Cade always has a great attitude and is willing to come into the Academic Center and stay until closing in order to get his work accomplished.”

Hannah Douglas: Freshman, Women’s Track and Field, Orlando, Fla. (Sport Administration)

Nominator – Christine Paschal, Learning Specialist: “This is Hannah’s first semester here, and she has been absolutely killing it. She came in with a can-do attitude and a desire to prove herself. She arrives to every appointment or class early and stays late if needed. Not only do her grades reflect this, but the relationships she has been able to build in her first few months will carry her far in life. I’m so proud of her and can’t wait to see where she goes!”

Ashton Hicks: Junior, Men’s Track and Field, Carthage, Texas (Religion)

Nominator – Jerrica Steward, Assistant Director: “Ashton has done an outstanding job this semester in his courses as well as his transition to LSU. He has a wonderful attitude when it comes to his academics. He does an amazing job at balancing all his obligations as a student and an athlete.”

Savannah Stewart: Senior, Softball, Marietta, Ga. (Sport Administration)

Nominator – Carole Walker, Senior Associate Director: “Savannah is a senior who will graduate this December and start the online MBA Program in the spring while still competing. Savannah has really been an outstanding student and has really matured over the past 2 years. There is no doubt that she will be successful in her graduate studies as well.”

Tori Tatum: Freshman, Gymnastics, Chanhassen, Minn. (Interdisciplinary Studies)

Nominator – Carli Faulkner, Manager of Student Learning: “Since Tori arrived at LSU, she has put in 100% of her time and effort into academics. She has learned how to manage her time in both her sport and academics to be the best that she can be. I am very proud of what she has accomplished this semester and I cannot wait to see what is in store for her in the future.”

Accountability – Commitment – Success – Integrity – Diversity – Teamwork – Service – Education

It is through living the values of the Total Team Commitment 2017-2022, particularly education, academic success, and service to the community that six student-athletes are recognized as Cox Communications Academic Center Student-Athlete of the month. These values are fundamental to the growth and development of our student-athletes as they enter to learn, then leave to serve.

The Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes is a 54,000 square-foot facility composed of teams for academic affairs, student affairs and information technology, who annually serve more than 500 student-athletes. The purpose of the CCACSA is to provide an all-inclusive, student-centered support structure for all student-athletes from matriculation, through graduation, and life beyond.