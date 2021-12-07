The Kim Mulkey Show - 2021-22 Episode 2

Get the Mobile App
Show #1: Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021
Show #2: Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021
Show #3: Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 * (due to men’s game on Tuesday at 6 p.m.)
Show #4: Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021
Show #5: Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 * (due to men’s game on Tuesday at 6 p.m.)
Show #6: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022
Show #7: Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022
Show #8: Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022
Show #9: Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 * (due to men’s game on Tuesday at 8 p.m.)
Show #10: Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022
Show #11: Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022
Show #12: Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022
Show #13: Monday, Feb. 28 * OR Tuesday, March 1, 2022 (SEC Tournament travel to be considered; if Monday, air time 8 p.m. following The Will Wade Show)
