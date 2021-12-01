Garth Brooks Callin' Baton Rouge for Tiger Stadium Concert

BATON ROUGE – Garth Brooks, the most electrifying, explosive and mesmerizing musical force in North America, is Callin’ Baton Rouge and set to perform on April 30, 2022, in Tiger Stadium.

The No. 1 selling solo artist in U.S. history returns to the state of Louisiana for his first performance ever inside Death Valley. Brooks will make his return to Baton Rouge for the first time in 24 years, and it marks his only appearance in Louisiana or Mississippi in 2022.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. CT on Friday, Dec. 10, at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks, by calling the Garth Brooks phone line at (877) 654-2784 and in the Ticketmaster app.

Fans are able to purchase up to eight tickets for an all-inclusive price of $94.95 each.

Prior to tickets going on sale, fans are encouraged to visit ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks and click on On Sale Tips & Hints to create an account or refresh their existing Ticketmaster account.

Fans are encouraged to go to VisitBatonRouge.com to learn more about local events and accommodations.