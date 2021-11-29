Alexander Named To United Soccer Coaches All-Region Team

Baton Rouge, La. – LSU redshirt senior Tinaya Alexander was named to the United Soccer Coaches Southeast All-Region team on Monday morning.

Alexander, a native of Reading, Berkshire, England, notched a career high 24 points to lead the LSU offense this fall. She matched her career high with nine goals and registered six assists to lead LSU in all three categories. Her output on the offensive end this season made her one of the most potent attackers in the SEC as she was also named to the All-SEC First Team. Her 1.20 points per game and 0.45 goals per game ranked as the ninth best averages in the Southeastern Conference.

She became just the fourth player in program history to score four or more goals in a single game when she put four in the net versus Sam Houston State on August 22. The four goals plus one assist credited her with nine points in the match; the nine points were the most registered by a player in the SEC this season in a single game.

She collected a brace and an assist against No. 4 Arkansas in LSU’s regular season finale that saw the Tigers pull out a 4-2 victory to keep their season alive. Her five-point performance in that match versus Arkansas earned her SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors as well.

The Tigers registered a record of 6-1-0 in games this season when Alexander scored or assisted on a goal. Alexander has played in 80 career matches for the Tigers, having started 73 of those contests. Her 22 career assists are tied for the second most in LSU history, and her career point total of 64 (21 goals, 22 assists) is the 10th highest tally in LSU history.

Alexander becomes LSU’s 10th player in program history to earn First Team All-Region honors, and is the first to garner the accolade since Caroline Brockmeier and Lucy Parker earned it in 2018. For a full list of 2021 honorees, visit unitedsoccercoaches.org.

